AJ Styles Beats Humberto Carrillo to Retain US Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AJ Styles retained the United States Championship after beating Humberto Carrillo at Crown Jewel on Thursday.

Carrillo tweaked his knee midway through the match, with Styles using the Calf Crusher to further weaken the knee.

That played a role in the outcome as Carrillo landed on his feet after an attempted moonsault and was clearly favoring his left leg. Styles went on the offensive and wasn't deterred when Carrillo gave him a back body drop to the ring apron.

The champion stunned Carrillo with a forearm and then sprang to the top rope for the Phenomenal Forearm.

Crown Jewel was a big night for The O.C. as a whole, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson winning the Tag Team Turmoil match to capture the WWE World Cup.

Carrillo was the last man standing in the 20-man Battle Royal in the Crown Jewel pre-show, which gave him the opportunity to challenge Styles.

He appeared to be at a clear disadvantage as he was left alone in the ring with Harper and Erick Rowan. But Rowan double-crossed his tag team partner to eliminate Harper. That opened the door for Carrillo to attack Rowan and dump him over the top rope and to the outside.

This was the second time this week Carrillo lost to Styles, but WWE clearly sees a bright future ahead for the 24-year-old. He has already enjoyed marquee matches against two of the promotions biggest stars, Styles and Seth Rollins.

It's only a matter of time before Carrillo eventually clears the hurdle and becomes a champion in WWE.