Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Positions' Flex and PPR Projections

With Sunday's full slate of NFL games just one day away, it's the perfect time to review the weekly rankings across the fantasy football world.

Below, we'll take a look at the PPR projections for every position, making sure to include potential flex candidates at running back and wide receiver before breaking down a few players with either the highest ceiling or lowest floor. Let's get to it.

Note: All rankings and scoring projections via Fantasypros' Week 9 expert consensus rankings. All fantasy stats via ESPN and points against totals via Yahoo Sports.

Quarterbacks

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 22.1 points

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 20.7

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 20

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 19.4

5. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions: 19

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 18.8

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 18.8

8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots: 18

9. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars: 17.6

10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17.2

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: 16.8

12. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders: 16.6

Running Backs

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 24.2 points

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: 21.7

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: 20.6

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 20.2

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 18.8

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 18.6

7. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets: 18.3

8. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars: 18.1

9. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders: 17.9

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 16.8

11. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: 15.7

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks: 14.8

13. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos: 14.7

14. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts: 14.3

15. James White, New England Patriots: 14.1

16. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers: 13.9

17. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens: 13.7

18. Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos: 13.6

19. Sony Michel, New England Patriots: 13.4

20. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles: 12.3

21. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans: 11.8

22. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: 11.8

23. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers: 11.5

24. Adrian Peterson, Washington: 11.5

25. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs: 11.4

26. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills: 11.3

27. Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins: 11.3

28. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.7

29. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles: 10.3

30. Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills: 9.9

Wide Receivers

1. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: 23.5 points

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans: 18.6

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17.6

4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions: 17.1

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: 16.9

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 16.8

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots: 16.4

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 16.3

9. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: 16.2

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings: 15.6

11. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: 15.5

12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 15.4

13. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears: 15.3

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 14.9

15. John Brown, Buffalo Bills: 14.7

16. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns: 14.5

17. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders: 14.4

18. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: 14.3

19. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions: 14.2

20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: 13.8

21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos: 13.4

22. Golden Tate, New York Giants: 13.4

23. Terry McLaurin, Washington: 13.3

24. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles: 13.1

25. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers: 13

26. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers: 13

27. Kenny Still, Houston Texans: 12.9

28. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers: 12.6

29. Robby Anderson, New York Jets: 12.5

Tight Ends

1. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders: 14.6 points

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 14.3

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 13.3

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: 12.5

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles: 12.1

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 11.5

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers: 9.3

8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 8.2

9. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans: 8.1

10. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts: 7.8

11. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: 7.5

12. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers: 7.3

Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo Bills: 10.7

2. New England Patriots: 9.5

3. Philadelphia Eagles: 9.5

4. Seattle Seahawks: 8.8

5. Cleveland Browns: 8.5

6. Carolina Panthers: 8.2

7. New York Jets: 8.2

8. Dallas Cowboys: 8

9. Denver Broncos: 8

10. Minnesota Vikings: 7.7

11. Green Bay Packers: 7.6

12. Jacksonville Jaguars: 7.2

Kickers

1. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: 10.3 points

2. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions: 10.3

3. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys: 8

4. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers: 8.2

5. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings: 7.9

6. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: 7.8

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: 7.8

8. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers: 7.8

9. Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars: 7.7

10. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills: 7.6

11. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs: 7.6

12. Nick Folk, New England Patriots: 7.3

Highest Ceilings and Lowest Floors

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Projections are often realistic guesses at what a player might accomplish in any given week, but they don't always give a proper account of just how high, or low, a player's upside is in a given matchup. We'll do that here.

We start at quarterback, where Matt Stafford gets a tasty matchup against the Oakland Raiders, a defense giving up 24.1 fantasy points per week to the position—31st in the league. This is a defense that has given up 31.6 fantasy points to Patrick Mahomes, 43.7 points to Aaron Rodgers and 27.7 points to Deshaun Watson. Stafford, meanwhile, has exceeded 25 fantasy points twice this season and has been streaky in the past.

Don't be surprised if he explodes on Sunday.

At running back, Le'Veon Bell has the chance to bounce back from his past two disappointing games in a major way. The Miami Dolphins are giving up 28.5 fantasy points to the position per week, worst in the NFL, and just gave up 145 rushing yards and a score to Pittsburgh's James Conner on 23 carries. Bell should eat in Week 9.

Temper your expectations for Mark Ingram, however. The New England Patriots give up just 11.1 fantasy points to opposing running backs per week, easily the best mark in football, and have allowed just two players to exceed 100 rushing yards in eight games.

You can bet that Bill Belichick will try to make Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense beat him through the air. That doesn't bode well for Ingram, who is in RB2 range in the rankings but could easily slip into the low-end flex conversation—or worse—this week.

Don't be shocked if Allen Robinson has a game against the Eagles, the most generous team in the NFL to opposing wideouts (36.1 fantasy points allowed per week). Seven different wide receivers have posted 100-yard receiving games against the Eagles this season. Two different wideouts have scored two or more receiving touchdowns on them. Three different wideouts have posted seven or more receptions.

The fascinating thing about Robinson, of course, is that while his matchup gives him one of the highest ceilings at the position, his quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, also gives him one of the lowest floors. Trubisky is, in a word, bad. In two words, very bad. In three words, really, really bad. You get the idea.

Detroit's T.J. Hockenson could join his quarterback, Stafford, in having a big week. The Raiders give up 13.8 fantasy points to opposing tight ends per week—30th in the NFL—and have been smoked by Travis Kelce (seven receptions for 107 yards and a score in Week 2) and Darren Fells (six receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns) in Week 8. Hockenson is a great play this week.