The O.C. Pins Viking Raiders to Win Tag Team Turmoil Match for WWE World Cup

The O.C. was victorious in the Tag Team Turmoil match at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday to win the WWE World Cup.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a major statement, last eliminating The Viking Raiders, the Raw tag team champions. Erik and Ivar had the advantage of being the last team in the ring, yet they were still unable to defeat The O.C.

Erik was in position to hit an exploder suplex on Gallows before Anderson chop-blocked his left knee. With Ivar laid out on the outside, Gallows and Anderson were free to hit the Magic Killer for the win.

With the result, The O.C. arguably positioned itself as the next challenger for the Raw tag titles, potentially at Survivor Series on Nov. 24.

The Revival is set to defend the SmackDown tag titles Friday against The New Day. Big E and Kofi Kingston gained an early mental edge on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder by eliminating them at Crown Jewel.

As The Revival was attempting a double-team suplex, Big E intervened to take Wilder out of the equation and allow Kingston to roll up Dawson for the pinfall.

Dawson and Wilder attacked The New Day after the fall and delivered the Shatter Machine to Kingston. The O.C. arrived to make quick work of Kingston, hitting him with the Magic Killer.

Still, beating The Revival gives Big E and Kingston some valuable momentum with their title match one day away.