WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

The Universal Championship match was up for grabs in the night's Falls Count Anywhere main event—the culmination of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Fans sat in stunned silence as the masked Wyatt made his way to the squared circle, with his haunting aura perfect for the Halloween holiday on which the match fell.

Rollins evaded the onslaught of The Fiend early but a running crossbody turned the champion inside out and left him a crumpled heap as chants of "yowie wowie" rained down from the stands. The Fiend took the fight into those very stands, continuing his opponent's punishment among the fans Rollins once vowed to fight for.

Rollins halted the onslaught, sending Wyatt into the LED boards and taking the fight back to the ringside area. A low superkick and stomp on the floor barely impacted the challenger, who stood right up and dropped Rollins back-first on the apron with a slam.

The Beastslayer absorbed punishment but continued to fight. He sent Wyatt into the guardrail and retrieved a table from under the ring. A series of tope suicidas followed before Rollins used a piece of the announce table to punish his foe.

He blasted Wyatt with a steel chair, looking to wear the relentless force that is The Fiend out. He pulled out the sledgehammer utilized in the Hell in a Cell match between the two. He placed Wyatt's head on a chair and teased using the weapon but Wyatt jumped up and applied the mandible claw.

Rollins used the weapon on the midsection and head of the challenger, but Wyatt shook it off and sent Rollins over the announce table. Wyatt cleared the announce tables and set Rollins up on one. From the other, he took off running for a senton. Rollins rolled out of the way and the challenger crashed through it, yet the champion could only keep him down for a count of one.

Up top, Wyatt shoved Rollins off the top rope and through a pair of stacked tables. On the floor, The Fiend removed the protective covering, seeking to put Rollins away for good. Wyatt teased Sister Abigail but Rollins escaped and delivered an enzuigiri. He used the steel steps to down his opponent and delivered the stomp on the exposed concrete floor.

Wyatt kicked out.

Back in the stands, Wyatt delivered Sister Abigail for a near-fall. The fight spilled up the ramp, where Rollins escaped Sister Abigail and executed four more stomps in search of an elusive victory against Wyatt. Fans booed as he stood tall and executed an eighth stomp of the match.

More superkicks stunned The Fiend before the last one sent him crashing into the pyrotechnics area. Rollins went down to finish his opponent off but an errant spark caught him in the eyes. The Fiend stood up as if nothing happened, applied the mandible claw and executed Sister Abigail on the floor for the win.

Result

The Fiend defeated Rollins to win the universal title

Grade

A

Analysis

This is everything Hell in a Cell was not. It was a brutal, violent match that put over the depths to which Rollins would go to retain the title while portraying Wyatt as the unstoppable force he is. The title changed hands as Wyatt absorbed everything thrown at him and now ushers in an era of terror in WWE.

The red lighting remains stupid and really needs to be changed as not to distract from the viewing experience, but the presentation of the character, the feud and the creative poured into it was so much better here than it was a few weeks back.

Maybe that is because WWE finally pulled the trigger on a red-hot character rather than dragging out a rivalry that did not need it. Maybe it is because the match itself was a better brawl than the overproduced nonsense from the last PPV.

Whatever the case is, this did not leave nearly the bad taste that the ridiculousness of their last encounter. What Wyatt's win means for WWE, the brand split and the championship situation remains to be seen. Does the company book a rematch and put Rollins over again? Does SmackDown benefit from having both titles or does Wyatt move freely between them?

That is the question the company must address on tomorrow night's SmackDown.