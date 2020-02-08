Zion Williamson Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Pacers with Ankle Injury

Darren Abate/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been ruled out of Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will also be held out because of a right ankle sprain.

New Orleans' hopes for Williamson to become the face of the franchise have been derailed so far this season. The former Duke star missed 44 games after undergoing knee surgery on Oct. 21 for a torn meniscus.

Expectations are sky-high for Williamson when he gets some time on the court. He was drafted No. 1 overall with the hope he would take over Anthony Davis' spot as the marquee star for the Pelicans.

It's been a bumpy start for the 19-year-old and this latest setback will once again bring up questions about his long-term durability.

Williamson told ESPN's Jorge Sedano reported on Dec. 25 that the Pelicans are teaching him how to run and walk differently in order to help the "kinetic chain" of his body.

The Pelicans have a talented roster capable of playing better than they have shown thus far. The core group of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick should be able to keep pace with anyone, especially on offense.

Until Williamson can return, look for Ingram to play most of the minutes at power forward and Kenrich Williams coming off the bench.