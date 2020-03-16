Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams to Receive Franchise Tag, NY Wants New Contract

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Defensive end Leonard Williams started his career on one New York team and will play with the other for at least next season.

The New York Giants used their franchise tag on Williams ahead of Monday's deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was on the final year of his rookie deal in 2019 after the New York Jets selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft out of USC.

Williams spent the first four-plus years of his career with the Jets and never missed a game. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 with 68 total tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles and appeared to be well on his way to living up to the high expectations that accompanied his position in the draft. That was especially the case since he also tallied three sacks as a rookie and five sacks in 2018.

At his best, the USC product is a disruptive force who uses his power to bull rush and ability to accelerate off the snap to generate pressure.

However, he struggled at the start of the 2019 campaign and failed to register a single sack in seven games before the Jets traded him to the Giants. He also had just 20 total tackles and wasn't the same player he was in previous years.

That didn't stop the Giants from trading a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 fifth-round pick for him. Adam Schefter of ESPN noted the 2021 pick now becomes a fourth-round selection because Williams signed an extension with the Giants prior to the start of the 2020 league year.

There is plenty of reason to like this deal from the Giants' perspective, even though he had just 0.5 sacks in eight games for the NFC East team.

Williams is still just 25 years old, has generated plenty of pressure and has primarily been a consistent playmaker throughout his career, even if he didn't play as he likely preferred during the 2019 season.

If he lives up to his potential on this new deal, Williams can help anchor New York's defensive line for years.