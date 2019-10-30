Report: Suns' Deandre Ayton to Meet with NBA for Suspension Appeal This Week

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton plans to meet with the NBA regarding his 25-game suspension "by the end of the week," according to Heavy's Sean Deveney.

The second-year star tested positive for a diuretic, which violated the league's joint anti-drug program.

Ayton released a statement denying he knowingly took the diuretic: "I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the National Basketball Players Association was working on its argument to have the suspension lessened or eliminated altogether, citing a part of the collective bargaining agreement that covers "unintentional ingestion."

Suns general manager James Jones said Tuesday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Burns & Gambo that the team didn't have any updates regarding Ayton, saying the matter was "in the player's association's hands."

Ayton has played in one game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Phoenix's 124-95 season-opening victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 1-2 since his suspension, and Aron Baynes has filled in as the starting center.

If his suspension is upheld, Ayton will be eligible to return Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Clippers.