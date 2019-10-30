Report: Suns' Deandre Ayton to Meet with NBA for Suspension Appeal This Week

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 23: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Kings 124-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton plans to meet with the NBA regarding his 25-game suspension "by the end of the week," according to Heavy's Sean Deveney.

The second-year star tested positive for a diuretic, which violated the league's joint anti-drug program.

Ayton released a statement denying he knowingly took the diuretic: "I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the National Basketball Players Association was working on its argument to have the suspension lessened or eliminated altogether, citing a part of the collective bargaining agreement that covers "unintentional ingestion."

Suns general manager James Jones said Tuesday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Burns & Gambo that the team didn't have any updates regarding Ayton, saying the matter was "in the player's association's hands."

Ayton has played in one game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Phoenix's 124-95 season-opening victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 1-2 since his suspension, and Aron Baynes has filled in as the starting center.

If his suspension is upheld, Ayton will be eligible to return Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related

    Kawhi Resting Tonight vs. Jazz

    Leonard (load management) will miss first end of back-to-back, expected to play in San Antonio

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Resting Tonight vs. Jazz

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Best Stars from Opening Week ⭐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Best Stars from Opening Week ⭐

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Wild Vince Carter Fact (h/t NBA Reddit)

    Vince Carter wore the 'dino' uniform when it was Toronto's current jersey. When Hawks play Raptors on January 28, Toronto will wear those same unis as throwbacks 🤯

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wild Vince Carter Fact (h/t NBA Reddit)

    HoopsHistorian
    via reddit

    Trae Won't Need MRI on Ankle

    Hawks star is day-to-day with sprained ankle, could be back as soon as next week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Won't Need MRI on Ankle

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report