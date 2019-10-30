Jets' Jamal Adams Says He Would Have 'Loved' to Be Traded to Cowboys at Deadline

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

When rumors began circulating about a possible deal involving Jamal Adams leading up to Tuesday's deadline, the New York Jets star safety was excited about one potential landing spot.

Adams told reporters Wednesday he would "have loved to go" to the Dallas Cowboys if a trade had been consummated:

Those trade discussions don't appear to have sat well with Adams. He told reporters during Wednesday's press conference Jets general manager Joe Douglas approached him to discuss the talks, but he declined.

When the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline passed without a deal, Adams took to Twitter to clear up any confusion around his status with the organization:

"Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false. At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

The Cowboys reportedly made a significant offer for Adams, but the Jets decided to keep the 24-year-old.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, New York was asking for one first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks with the possibility for more.

Robinson added the Cowboys were prepared to offer the Jets a first-round pick and either a depth player or a pick swap that could have included a fourth-round selection for Adams.

Adams, who grew up in Texas, may have welcomed a deal that brought him closer to his childhood home and to a Cowboys team currently leading the NFC East.

The Jets drafted Adams sixth overall in 2017. The former LSU star has started 39 straight games since his rookie season and leads the team with five passes defensed in 2019.