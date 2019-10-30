Deshaun Watson to Rest Eye Injury, Skip World Series Game 7 Pregame Festivities

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

An eye injury won't keep Deshaun Watson off the football field Sunday, but it will keep the Houston Texans quarterback off the baseball field. 

Watson was scheduled to yell "Play Ball!" at Minute Maid Park before Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night. However, the Pro Bowler has backed out of the pregame festivities in order to rest his injured eye, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

He initially suffered the injury on an impressive play during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders:

Though he's still expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the extracurricular activities proved to be too much.

Actor Matthew McConaughey will take Watson's place before Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

