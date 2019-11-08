Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Start vs. Titans After Recovering from Knee Injury

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans three weeks after suffering a dislocated kneecap.

Reid told reporters the reigning NFL MVP is set to play "unless something happens" before kickoff.

Mahomes had been sidelined since suffering a right patellar dislocation on a quarterback sneak during the first half of an Oct. 17 contest against the Denver Broncos.

An MRI performed Oct. 18 presented the "best-case scenario" for the reigning NFL MVP, as it revealed no further damage beyond a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes was able to return to the practice field in a limited capacity less than a week later on Oct. 23. He practiced throughout the week, but he did not end up being cleared to play in Week 8.

On Oct. 27, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Mahomes had an "outside chance" of playing in Week 9 and a "very realistic shot" of playing in Week 10.

Now, his return is imminent for the 6-3 Chiefs.

Mahomes had been playing at a high level prior to his injury. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception in seven games. He had led KC to a 5-2 record.

Backup Matt Moore played well in Mahomes' absence, but Kansas City's Super Bowl hopes get a big boost with Mahomes' return.