Carolina's Identity Revealed, WWE Crown Jewel Update and Graves Talks Podcast

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Who Played Carolina on Raw?

A masked woman named Carolina accompanied Sin Cara to the ring for his match against Andrade on Monday's episode of Raw, and it turns out Carolina is a recent WWE signee.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Carolina is better known as Chilean wrestler Jessy. In August, WWE signed her under her real name, Catalina Garcia, as part of a Performance Center class that also included Santana Garrett and Austin Theory.

Sin Cara brought Carolina in as an equalizer after Zelina Vega previously helped Andrade beat Sin Cara. While Carolina was a positive factor in terms of taking out Vega, Andrade took advantage of the distraction by rolling up Sin Cara for the win.

While Sin Cara hadn't been on television much until recently, the fact that WWE brought in Carolina to serve as his partner suggests there may be big plans in store for the duo.

It is quite rare for a wrestler to skip NXT and go right to the main roster, especially when they aren't a well-known name, which means WWE may be high on Carolina and her potential to be a top star in the women's division.

Crown Jewel Battle Royal Participants Announced

During Monday's Raw, WWE announced the 20 participants for the battle royal at Crown Jewel to determine the challenger for AJ Styles' United States Championship.

The graphic showed Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo and No Way Jose as competitors in the match.

In terms of how they have been positioned as of late, Andrade, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and Erick Rowan have to be considered the top contenders. Assuming WWE wants to go with a heel vs. face match, it whittles the field down to Alexander or Carrillo.

Styles and Alexander have plenty of history and have faced off in multiple U.S. title matches with The Phenomenal One coming out on top each time. They have strong chemistry, so it is possible WWE goes back to the well.

Carrillo and Styles wrestled for the first time Monday in a great match that saw Carrillo nearly pull off the upset on a number of occasions before Styles prevailed.

Styles faked giving Carrillo a handshake after the match so Carrillo punched him, which resulted in Styles and the rest of The OC teaching Carrillo a lesson.

Since they are in the midst of a feud, it seems like a safe bet that Styles and Carrillo will meet again at Crown Jewel.

Graves Talks Upcoming WWE After the Bell Podcast

A new WWE podcast entitled After the Bell is set to debut Wednesday, and host Corey Graves provided some insight on what fans can expect.

In an interview with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek, Graves told prospective listeners that it won't be a case of him simply toeing the company line:

"The first question I asked when they approached me about the podcast was, 'Is this going to be a WWE fluff piece?' And they assured me that it wouldn't because I said, 'If you want me to go on and talk about how great everything is and put my head in the sand and not talk about things that most podcasts cover then I wasn't interested.' They assured me that I am allowed to rock the boat a little bit. That to me was very exciting."

Graves also revealed that a huge first show is lined up with several big-time guests:

"I don't know how many guests I'm going to have every week. I may have one or four. I know this week we are starting off big. We have Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bayley and the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. So I imagine I'll have more than an hour to cover. I'm just going to go ahead and make my editor do all the work and see what we use and don't. Like I said, we'll live through either bonus episodes in the future or digitally. We'll find out."

Graves is widely considered to be one of the best announcers in wrestling, and he has often been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan due to his quick wit. With After the Bell, Graves is looking to show that he can shine in other areas aside from announcing, much like Heenan.

Due to the sheer amount of high-profile guests Graves can potentially pull from and the fact that he likely has a strong rapport with most of them already, After the Bell has a chance to make an immediate impact in a podcast genre that is already flooded with content.

