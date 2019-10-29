Patriots Trade Rumors: Tyler Eifert Targeted; Bengals Maintain High Asking Price

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

As they continue to search for more pass-catching help, the New England Patriots are reportedly looking at Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert leading up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots are among teams that have shown the most interest in acquiring Eifert.

Howe noted it's unclear if the Bengals will lower their asking price enough to help facilitate an Eifert trade.

Ryan Izzo has been the most prolific receiving tight end in New England this season. The 23-year-old only has six receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in six games.

The Patriots have already made one deal for a pass-catcher when they acquired Mohamed Sanu Sr. from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick last week.

The reigning Super Bowl champions still project to have at least 12 picks in next year's draft, including potentially three in the third round.

The Bengals gave Eifert an excellent showcase leading up to the trade deadline in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 6'6", 255-pound Indiana native set season highs in snaps played (60), targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (74).

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals would seek a third-round draft pick for the 2013 first-round pick out of Notre Dame if they decide to deal him.

Cincinnati is heading into its bye this week with an 0-8 record. Eifert will become a free agent at the end of this season after signing a one-year deal in March to remain with the Bengals.