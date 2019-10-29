Falcons Release Kicker Matt Bryant, Sign Younghoe Koo as Replacement

John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran kicker Matt Bryant on Tuesday and signed Younghoe Koo to their active roster.

Bryant, 44, was the second-oldest player in the NFL behind Adam Vinatieri. He has struggled to find his rhythm through the first seven games of the season, knocking down just nine of his 14 attempts and missing an extra point. Long-distance kicks have been the biggest issue, with Bryant missing four of his six attempts from 50-plus yards.

Koo, 25, has not been an active member of an NFL roster since struggling briefly with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He was on the New England Patriots practice squad for a short time this season but was released Oct. 15.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.