SCU Upsets Lucha Bros. to Become 1st-Ever AEW Tag Team Champions

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

SCU defeated the Lucha Brothers in the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite to become the first AEW tag team champions.

Both teams picked up some big victories en route to the finals, as Pentagon and Fenix defeated Jurassic Express and Private Party, while SCU took down Best Friends and Dark Order.

An issue already existed between the Lucha Bros and SCU prior to Wednesday's match since Pentagon and Fenix targeted SCU at the beginning of the tournament. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels were supposed to represent SCU, but the Lucha Bros attacked and left Daniels unable to compete.

Scorpio Sky stepped in to wrestle on Daniels' behalf, and despite the fact that he wrestled the Best Friends match in dress pants, he performed well and helped SCU move to within one win of the AEW tag team titles.

The Lucha Bros and SCU are widely regarded as two of the best tag teams in the world, but Pentagon and Fenix were considered the favorites entering Wednesday's match given their star power and how they have been handled in AEW thus far.

Although the Lucha Bros fell to the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, they beat the Young Bucks in a rematch at All Out, retaining the AAA Tag Team Championships in a ladder match.

A win over the Young Bucks is considered a huge endorsement in AEW, and since the Lucha Bros beat them, as well as another team that scored a victory over the Young Bucks in Private Party, they had all the momentum in the world ahead of Wednesday's bout.

SCU had momentum, as well. But with Daniels out, their dynamic was different than usual. While Daniels and Kazarian have years of tag team experience, Sky and Kazarian hadn't tagged together in many two-on-two matches prior to the tournament.

From a storyline perspective, that gave Pentagon and Fenix a huge advantage, and it also gave SCU an out in the event of a loss.

Considering their international appeal and how strong they have been made to look thus far, it came as something of a shock that the Lucha Bros fell to SCU.

The win did help push SCU into the elite category of AEW's deep and talented tag team ranks, though, and it shouldn't be too difficult to make the Lucha Bros rebound in the coming weeks.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).