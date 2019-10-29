NFL Predictions Week 9: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots face their first significant test of the 2019 NFL season in Week 9.

Bill Belichick's side travels to M&T Bank Stadium to face Baltimore, who has won three straight games and is fresh from a Week 8 bye.

The Ravens are three games back in the win column, but a victory could open up a game plan for future opponents to down the Patriots.

Beating New England is no easy task, especially with its defense playing at a high level. The Patriots have not allowed an opponent over 14 points and lead the NFL in turnovers.

Houston will have an eye on Sunday night's clash on its way back from London. At 5-3, the Texans could benefit from a Ravens loss, as the AFC South winner could land the No. 2 seed.

NFL Week 9 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars.

Thursday, October 31

San Francisco (-9.5) at Arizona (Over/Under: 43) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 3

Houston (-2) vs. Jacksonville (O/U: 47) (9:30 a.m., NFL Network; Game in London)

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5) (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets (-5.5) at Miami (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis (-1.5) at Pittsburgh (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Washington at Buffalo (-9.5) (O/U: 37) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Kansas City (-2) (O/U: 49) (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Philadelphia (-5.5) (O/U: 43.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Oakland (-2) (O/U: 50.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-6.5) (O/U: 52.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland (-3) at Denver (O/U: 39) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 46.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-3.5) at Baltimore (O/U: 44.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 4

Dallas (-7) at New York Giants (O/U: 48) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Final Score Predictions

New England 21, Baltimore 10

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England has conceded 17 points in four road games.

Of course, the Ravens are a few steps up in competition than Miami, Washington and the New York Jets, but that may not matter.

At Buffalo, the Patriots forced four takeaways and held the Bills to 10 points. Many would argue the Bills are the best team New England faced in eight weeks.

The AFC East leader has held five opponents under 85 rushing yards, but Cleveland was able to earn 159 on the ground in Week 8.

That could be a sign of hope for the Ravens, who posted 199 rushing yards in Week 7's win at Seattle.

Lamar Jackson has over 100 rushing and passing yards in his last two contests, but he could be contained by New England's front seven.

Jamie Collins, Adam Butler and Dont'a Hightower combined for 16 tackles for loss, while Collins and Kyle Van Noy both have eight quarterback hits.

Additionally, nine defenders have at least one interception—Devin McCourty leads the pack with five.

If the Patriots successfully pressure Jackson in the pocket, the second-year man could be in for a difficult 60 minutes.

Even if Baltimore finds pockets of success, it could have trouble hitting the end zone, as New England has let up four touchdowns.

The AFC North leader could stay close through its defense, which has given up the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.

If Sony Michel and James White are taken away, Tom Brady will have to pick apart the defense to earn a victory.

That could be difficult at the start since Baltimore has allowed seven passing scores, but eventually, Brady should find a way to beat Baltimore's secondary.

Brady is 6-1 and averages 270.3 passing yards per game vs. Baltimore. If he produces similar totals, he should be able to wear down the defensive backs in the second half, while his defense limits Jackson's elusiveness in and around the pocket.

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jacksonville's six previous London games have an average of 52.5 points.

That leads us to believe the over of 47 will be shattered by the Jaguars and Texans at Wembley Stadium.

Houston produced 134 points in its last four contests, and it has been held under 20 on just two occasions in 2019.

Since scoring 12 in Week 2 vs. Bill O'Brien's team, Jacksonville put up at least 20 points in all but one contest.

Deshaun Watson and Gardner Minshew II have plenty of weapons to work with, so if the opposing secondary keys in on a primary target, they can just switch to another.

With Will Fuller out, Kenny Stills is the No. 2 wideout behind DeAndre Hopkins, and Watson has relied on tight end Darren Fells, who has five touchdowns, in the red zone.

Minshew developed chemistry with Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark Jr. and Chris Conley, all of whom are over 20 receptions and 380 receiving yards.

If both quarterbacks are on point, Sunday's opener has a chance to eclipse the 63 points Carolina and Tampa Bay put up in London on October 13.

Other Score Predictions

San Francisco 27, Arizona 13

Carolina 17, Tennessee 13

New York Jets 10, Miami 7

Indianapolis 27, Pittsburgh 20

Buffalo 34, Washington 10

Kansas City 24, Minnesota 20

Philadelphia 19, Chicago 16

Detroit 34, Oakland 23

Seattle 27, Tampa Bay 21

Cleveland 21. Denver 16

Green Bay 34, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Dallas 17, New York Giants 14

