NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Updated 2019 Regular-Season Standings

Bill Feig/Associated Press

At the halfway point of the NFL season, the NFC appears to be the stronger conference than its AFC counterpart.

Five of the six teams with six or more wins reside in the NFC, and most of the divisional races look like they could be competitive going into December.

Drew Brees' return added more intrigue to the playoff hunt, as New Orleans should be on San Francisco's heels for the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers dominated Carolina to move to 7-0 Sunday, but their unblemished record will be tested in the coming weeks, when they face a handful of their direct competitors.

In the AFC, the gap between New England and Indianapolis is three wins. Even if the Patriots stumble against Baltimore in Week 9, they still have a large buffer to earn the No. 1 seed.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England (8-0)

2. San Francisco (7-0)

3. New Orleans (7-1)

4. Green Bay (7-1)

5. Seattle (6-2)

6. Minnesota (6-2)

7. Indianapolis (5-2)

8. Baltimore (5-2)

9. Houston (5-3)

10. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

11. Kansas City (5-3)

12. Buffalo (5-2)

13. Carolina (4-3)

14. Dallas (4-3)

15. Detroit (3-3-1)

16. Philadelphia (4-4)

17. Jacksonville (4-4)

18. Tennessee (4-4)

19. Pittsburgh (3-4)

20. Arizona (3-4-1)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

22. Oakland (3-4)

23. Chicago (3-4)

24. Tampa Bay (2-5)

25. Denver (2-6)

26. Cleveland (2-5)

27. New York Giants (2-6)

28. New York Jets (1-6)

29. Washington (1-7)

30. Atlanta (1-7)

31. Miami (0-7)

32. Cincinnati (0-8)

San Francisco made a statement with its 51-13 win over Carolina, and by doing so, it also helped the Saints open up some distance in the NFC South.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Although the 49ers are undefeated, you could make a case that New Orleans or Green Bay has a more impressive collection of wins.

Kyle Shanahan's team blazed through Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Washington. The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina are the only two above-.500 franchises it beat.

But the Niners are beating whoever is put in front of them, which is all they can do right now. After Thursday's meeting with Arizona, the schedule gets much tougher.

San Francisco has a five-game stretch from November 11-December 8 in which it plays Seattle, Green Bay, Baltimore and New Orleans. A home meeting with Arizona is the only easy game of the five.

Once the 49ers get through that gauntlet, we could have a clearer idea of who the best squad in the NFC is.

Green Bay earned a Week 8 road win in Kansas City, but the significance of that is diminished by the fact Patrick Mahomes was out.

New Orleans held Jacksonville and Arizona to single digits in two of the last three weeks, and once it returns from a Week 9 bye, it has a chance to lock up the divisional crown with four straight NFC South matchups.

At the moment, Carolina is the only team that could ruin the Saints' division title hopes, but it looks like a much weaker challenger after the thumping it received at Levi's Stadium.

Minnesota is positioned one game back of Green Bay in the NFC North, but it has to wait until Week 16 for another shot at Aaron Rodgers and Co.

The Vikings visit Kansas City, Dallas and Seattle in the next month. If they beat the Cowboys and Seahawks, they could be on the fast track to one of the two wild-card positions.

The NFC East looks competitive as well after Philadelphia won by 18 points in Buffalo. The Eagles are a half-game back of Dallas, which has three of its next four away from home.

Buffalo's loss, combined with New England's win over Cleveland, made an AFC East title a near-impossible goal to attain. Making up a three-game gap on the Patriots is something few teams are capable of achieving.

The Super Bowl champions could create even more space between themselves and the pack Sunday by beating Baltimore.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

If that occurs, Bill Belichick's team would be three games ahead of the AFC North leader in the loss column and hold a head-to-head advantage that would come into play if it somehow drops a few games.

At this point, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Houston are fighting for the No. 2 seed. The AFC South winner may be the best bet for that spot.

The Texans have won three of their last four and the Colts are on a three-game winning streak. If it beats Jacksonville and Pittsburgh in Week 9, the duo could earn an advantage on the Ravens.

Even though Jacksonville and Tennessee sit at 4-4, it looks like there won't be too much drama in the AFC wild-card race with Buffalo and the second-place AFC South side locked into those positions.

Unless Pittsburgh—suddenly on the radar at 3-4—makes a late-season surge, we will have to turn to the NFC for the more exciting playoff races.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.