Nate Diaz Rips USADA After Being Cleared of Doping Violation: 'It's a Conspiracy'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Nate Diaz affirmed he will fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on Saturday after all the drama over a positive test for trace amounts of a banned substance.

"I thought it was all made up and a bunch of bulls--t anyway," Diaz said Monday, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "It's behind us. Now, we can move on."

Diaz also questioned the findings of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, calling it a "conspiracy":

"Diaz said he does not believe what USADA is saying about atypical findings and a tainted supplement. He said he has continued taking the same supplements he has always taken -- raw, organic, vegan supplements from Whole Foods. The UFC said Friday that the supplement that tested positive for LGD-4033 was an organic, vegan, plant-based, daily multivitamin."

Diaz first raised doubt over his bout with Masvidal when he shared a statement (warning: post contains profanity) on Twitter saying he was informed of a test that showed "elevated levels that they say may be from some tainted supplements."

He claimed he had only been using natural food supplements in preparation for UFC 244, adding he was considering not fighting at all because he was "not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater."

According to Raimondi and colleague Ariel Helwani, Diaz was flagged for a selective androgen receptor modulator, but USADA hadn't yet placed him on a provisional suspension. That left the door open for him to step inside the Octagon at Madison Square Garden.

Diaz was ultimately vindicated when USADA and UFC officially cleared him. Jeff Novitzky, the UFC's senior vice president of athlete health and performance, confirmed he had taken a contaminated multivitamin, which led to the flagged test sample.