Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When plan A leads you to a dead end, prepare to take a different route to fantasy football glory. The waiver wire has plenty of streamer options to compensate for injured starters.

While Patrick Mahomes recovers from a dislocated knee, fantasy owners have to focus on favorable matchups for quarterbacks who wouldn't normally cross their radar. Fortunately for them, three signal-callers owned in fewer than 60 percent of leagues have a shot to post solid numbers against subpar pass defenses.

Due to injuries, the Arizona Cardinals will shake up their backfield. The front office executed a trade that may help managers who need options at the RB2 or flex positions.

Perhaps you're a little worried about Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen's availability or production because of a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 7. Over the last four weeks, Davante Adams' absence may have left a black hole at the WR1 spot. For those in need of streamers at the position, three under-the-radar slot receivers can fill that void.

We'll go through 15 streamers who could save your injury-riddled lineups for Week 9. The fill-in starters below are owned in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday 2 a.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

1. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (55 percent owned)

2. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. Detroit Lions (26 percent owned)

3. Sam Darnold, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (23 percent owned)

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Everyone wants to poke fun at Sam Darnold's "seeing ghosts" comment from the Monday Night Football mic'd up audio, but this week, he'll deliver a fantasy gem against arguably the worst team in the NFL.

In a 27-14 loss, the Miami Dolphins allowed three offensive scores to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping to 0-7 for the season. They'll host a New York Jets (1-6) squad that isn't much better, but Darnold is capable of dicing up a secondary as he did to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

The Jets have made wideout Robby Anderson available on the trade block, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, but Darnold will have wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who recorded six catches for 98 yards in the quarterback's first game back from mononucleosis.

Tight end Chris Herndon may also suit up for the first time this season. After serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, he's been sidelined because of a hamstring injury. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old logged three limited practices last week and may return to action against the Dolphins.

Darnold will take the field alongside Le'Veon Bell for the upcoming matchup. The dual-threat running back lists second on the team in receptions (32). If the Jets don't have Anderson or Herndon in action, expect the two-time All-Pro tailback to put together his all-around best game this season, giving the Jets signal-caller an outlet in the short passing game.

Running Backs

1. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (62 percent owned)

2. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (61 percent owned)

3. Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (34 percent owned)

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have a wounded backfield. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, running back Chase Edmonds will miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury. David Johnson is expected to sit out consecutive games with back and ankle injuries.

As a result, the Cardinals could give newly acquired running back Kenyan Drake everything he can handle Thursday night. The former Dolphins tailback can play on all three downs, which makes him a viable threat in the passing game.

The Cardinals will face a tough San Francisco 49ers defense, but the group has allowed 102 or more rushing yards in four consecutive contests. If Drake comes close to the century mark on the ground with a handful of receptions, fantasy owners in point-per-receptions leagues should be satisfied with that performance from a streamer option.

In six contests with the Dolphins, Drake has 174 yards as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. The fourth-year veteran's matchup isn't appealing, but owners must take advantage of his potential volume.

Wide Receivers

1. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (50 percent owned)

2. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Redskins (24 percent owned)

3. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders (10 percent owned)

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Barring a trade for a coverage linebacker, the Oakland Raiders may have an issue with matchups against tight ends and wide receivers who line up in the slot or attack the middle of the field.

Head coach Jon Gruden talked about why Houston Texans star wideout DeAndre Hopkins had some advantageous opportunities Sunday, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

In Week 8, the Raiders also allowed six receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Darren Fells.

If Detroit Lions tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James don't see plenty of targets, slot wideout Danny Amendola could extend his streak of productive outings. He's recorded 16 receptions for 200 yards over the last two contests. Clearly, the 11th-year veteran has developed a solid rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Thus far, Oakland has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (19) and ranks 30th in yards allowed through the air. Fantasy owners should start the Lions' top-three wide receivers, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Amendola for Week 9.

Tight Ends

1. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts (62 percent owned)

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears (20 percent owned)

3. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers (19 percent owned)

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Typically, fantasy owners should stay away from secondary pass-catchers and backup tight ends who go up against the Chicago Bears' 10th-ranked aerial defense, but the Philadelphia Eagles have a sleeper contributor with decent upside in their offense.

Over the last three outings, Dallas Goedert has racked up 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. With wideout DeSean Jackson on the mend after an abdomen injury, the second-year tight end will remain a viable threat in the aerial attack and a strong red-zone option.

During Monday's media press conference, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson suggested Jackson will practice in the coming days, which indicates he has a chance to suit up for the first time since Week 2.

Until Jackson goes through a full practice or the Eagles declare he's ready to take the field, continue to gamble with Goedert as a plug-and-play streamer at tight end. Since Week 6, he's third on the team in targets.