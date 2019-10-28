Josh Norman Trade Rumors: Redskins 'Calling Around' Trying to Deal CB

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

This is shaping up to be a lost season for Washington, and the NFC East team is reportedly attempting to get something in value for one of its veterans before playing out the string.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Washington is "calling around" in an effort to trade cornerback Josh Norman. Pelissero suggested finding a suitor will be difficult, though, because Norman is set to make approximately $6 million for the rest of the season and has missed recent practices because of thigh and hand injuries.

It makes sense from Washington's perspective to move the 31-year-old.

He is under contract through the 2020 campaign, and the team doesn't appear to be anywhere near one that will contend during that limited time frame. Washington is 1-7 on the season and has received poor play from presumed franchise quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the rookie's limited opportunities.

There isn't much reason for optimism outside of rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and Washington's immediate on-field future isn't much different with or without Norman—who will make $12 million in base salary in 2020.

The cornerback also hasn't been the same impact player he was in his prime on the Carolina Panthers. Norman was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection in 2015 while helping lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl but has just one interception and 31 tackles in seven games this year.

Pro Football Focus gives him an overall player grade of just 48.8 this year.

Perhaps a contender in need of cornerback help will take a chance that the cliche change of scenery will help Norman rediscover his old form, but it would be an expensive gamble.