Matt Nagy Says Mitch Trubisky Remains Bears' Starting QB Despite Struggles

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Even after a third straight loss, the Chicago Bears aren't making a change at quarterback.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Mitch Trubisky will remain the team's starter for Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Trubisky produced a 75.1 quarterback rating in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with 253 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Bears especially struggled in the red zone, scoring a touchdown in just one of five attempts against the Chargers.

Trubisky did lead Chicago into field-goal range in the final two minutes, but kicker Eddy Piniero missed a potential game-winning 41-yard attempt as time expired.

The loss dropped the Bears to 3-4 on the season with an offense that ranks 27th in the NFL in points per game and 28th in average yards. Trubisky has been a key factor in the struggles, ranking 28th of 33 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the only one rated worse who has started all of his team's games.

Trubisky's play is worsened by the fact he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 ahead of successful passers like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. In his third season, the Bears starter doesn't appear close to his peers' level of play.

Still, Nagy is sticking with the 25-year-old in an effort to get more out of him in the second half of the year.

Chase Daniel has three touchdowns and two interceptions in his two appearances (one start) so far in 2019, but he hasn't shown enough to take the job away from Trubisky.