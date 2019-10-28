Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

In Week 7, Chase Edmonds filled in for an injured David Johnson and dropped 140 yards and three touchdowns on the New York Giants. Given Kerryon Johnson's injury, we expected the same for Ty Johnson against the Giants in Week 8. Instead, he put up just 38 yards and was out-touched by Tra Carson, a practice-squad signee.

Humbled by that misread, we're looking forward to Week 9. With one game left in Week 8, here's an early look at next week's flex-ranking projections and waiver-wire targets. The projections are based on non-point-per-reception and four-point-per-passing-touchdown leagues and our waiver-wire targets are owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

While we do know the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will all be inactive due to bye weeks, the injury statuses of players such as Adam Thielen and David Johnson will need to be monitored through the week.

Quarterback

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYG): 287 yards, three touchdowns, 26 rushing yards (26.08 fantasy points)

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. TB): 296 yards, three touchdowns (23.84

3. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at OAK): 338 yards, three touchdowns, one interception (23.52)

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. WAS): 282 yards, two touchdowns, one fumble, 48 rushing yards (22.08)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at JAX): 302 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 28 rushing yards (20.88)

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at LAC): 314 yards, two touchdowns (20.56)

7. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU): 301 yards, two touchdowns (20.04)

8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (at BAL): 298 yards, two touchdowns (19.92)

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at KC): 267 yards, two touchdowns (18.68)

10. Sam Darnold, New York Jets (at MIA): 299 yards, two touchdowns, one fumble (17.96)

It feels bizarre to exclude Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz in favor of guys like Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew II and Sam Darnold, but the logic is legitimately sound. Jackson faces the New England Patriots in Week 9 and Wentz gets the Chicago Bears.

While the Patriots have preyed on a feeble schedule, they've still held professional football teams to an absurd 7.6 points per game this season. Head coach Bill Belichick keys in on teams' greatest weapons and that means a defensive game plan centered around making Jackson uncomfortable.

Wentz, meanwhile, faces a Bears defense that remains intimidating despite the absence of Akiem Hicks. Including Week 8, the Eagles quarterback has thrown for under 200 yards in four of his last five games, reflecting a less-than-ideal drop in volume.

Conversely, Minshew and Darnold all get plus-matchups in Week 9 in which they should receive plenty of opportunities.

Running Back

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at KC): 121 yards, two touchdowns (24.1 fantasy points)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYG): 118 yards, two touchdowns (23.8)

3. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (at MIA): 96 yards, two touchdowns (21.6)

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (vs. TEN): 123 yards, one touchdown (18.3)

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at DEN): 104 yards, one touchdown (16.4)

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (vs. DAL): 102 yards, one touchdown (16.2)

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU): 96 yards, one touchdown (15.6)

8. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders (vs. DET): 94 yards, one touchdown (15.4)

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at LAC): 93 yards, one touchdown (15.3)

10. Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills (vs. WAS): 83 yards, one touchdown (14.3)

11. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. GB): 83 yards, one touchdown (14.3)

12. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (at PIT): 78 yards, one touchdown (13.8)

13. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (at JAX): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

14. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers (at ARI): 72 yards, one touchdown (13.2)

15. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at CAR): 129 yards (12.9)

16. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (at BUF): 68 yards, one touchdown (12.8)

17. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. TB): 66 yards, one touchdown (12.6)

18. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. IND): 64 yards, one touchdown (12.4)

19. Sony Michel, New England Patriots (at BAL): 61 yards, one touchdown (12.1)

20. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at PHI): 59 yards, one touchdown (11.9)

What do you get when you mix two of the league's three highest-scoring fantasy running backs with two of the league's softest run defenses? Obnoxiously high projections for 2019's RB1, Dalvin Cook (at KC, who allow 148.9 rushing yards per game) and RB3, Ezekiel Elliott (at NYG, who allow 122.4).

Still, both of those defenses look ironclad when compared to the Miami Dolphins, who are letting up 177.6 rushing yards per game.

While Chris Carson gets downgraded for a tough matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Le'Veon Bell is expected to finally bounce back to form against a malleable Miami front.

Wide Receiver

1. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at PHI): 119 yards, one touchdown (17.9 fantasy points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (at JAX): 113 yards, one touchdown (17.3)

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at SEA): 109 yards, one touchdown (16.9)

4. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU): 106 yards, one touchdown (16.6)

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at OAK): 104 yards, one touchdown (16.4)

6. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at NYG): 101 yards, one touchdown (16.1)

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at DEN): 93 yards, one touchdown (15.3)

8. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (at BAL): 92 yards, one touchdown (15.2)

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. TB): 89 yards, one touchdown (14.9)

10. John Brown, Buffalo Bills (vs. WAS): 88 yards, one touchdown (14.8)

11. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (at KC): 81 yards, one touchdown (14.1)

12. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (at NYG): 74 yards, one touchdown (13.4)

13. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (at PIT): 73 yards, one touchdown (13.3)

14. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. TB): 71 yards, one touchdown (13.1)

15. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. CLE): 123 yards (12.3)

16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at SEA): 59 yards, one touchdown (11.9)

17. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers (at ARI): 59 yards, one touchdown (11.9)

18. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders (vs. DET): 49 yards, one touchdown (10.9)

19. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF): 39 yards, one touchdown (9.9)

20. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. MIN): 96 yards (9.6)

Fantasy football and punk rock share one critical similarity: volume is important. That's why a rejuvenated Allen Robinson, who is averaging 9.6 targets per game, sits atop our rankings ahead of a matchup with the hobbled, unimposing Philadelphia Eagles secondary.

Injuries will play a big role in this week's wide receiver rankings, though. If Dede Westbrook misses time because of the neck injury that cut his Week 8 short, then DJ Chark Jr. (who is averaging 7.5 targets per game) will be an excellent start against a Houston Texans secondary that is giving up the fifth-most receiving yards per game.

Similarly, if Adam Thielen misses another week because of his hamstring injury, Stefon Diggs could be in line for another huge day (unless Dalvin Cook keeps all of the points to himself). Over the past three weeks, Diggs is averaging 150.7 yards and one touchdown per game.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at ARI): 116 yards, one touchdown (17.6 fantasy points)

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. MIN): 86 yards, one touchdown (14.6)

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (vs. DET): 83 yards, one touchdown (14.3)

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. GB): 81 yards, one touchdown (14.1)

5. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (vs. TEN): 71 yards, one touchdown (13.1)

6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. CLE): 64 yards, one touchdown (12.4)

7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at OAK): 51 yards, one touchdown (11.1)

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. DAL): 79 yards (7.9)

9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. NE): 77 yards (7.7)

10. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. CHI): 72 yards (7.2)

A tough matchup with the Chicago Bears does keep Zach Ertz low on the list, but what's more concerning for his fantasy managers is the continued emergence of Dallas Goedert.

They are both talented and viable, and the Eagles often deploy them together, but the possibility that Goedert receives more targets than Ertz (e.g. Week 8) limits the latter's upside.

On the topic of upside, Noah Fant really is projected to finish Week 9 at TE6 here. The position is a mess and rookies rarely flourish, as he has proved to start his young, promising career.

However, despite the drops and missed opportunities, the 21-year-old is playing the most snaps among Denver Broncos tight ends and his targets have increased in each of the past four weeks, rising to eight in Week 9.

In Denver's first game without Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton drew additional attention and Fant consequently led the team in targets.

If DaeSean Hamilton, who received just one target, is going to continue being a non-factor, then Fant should get even more opportunities to capitalize on the talent that made him a first-round pick this summer.

Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryquell Armstead , RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (1 percent owned)

Reggie Bonnafon , RB, Carolina Panthers (4 percent owned)

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (13 percent owned)

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins (26 percent owned)

Noah Fant , TE, Denver Broncos (13 percent owned)

Dallas Goedert , TE, Philadelphia Eagles (20 percent owned)

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans (19 percent owned)

Cole Beasley, WR, Dallas Cowboys (24 percent owned)

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (27 percent owned)

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (28 percent owned)

Mark Walton, RB, Miami Dolphins

About halfway through the season, Mark Walton has emerged as the Miami Dolphins starting running back. His usage has increased every game this season (up to 15 combined carries and targets in Week 7). Kalen Ballage has been relegated to goal-line work. Kenyan Drake is likely going to be traded.

All signs point to Walton getting even more opportunities moving forward, which could be big if the Dolphins offensive line could start playing like they're bigger and tougher than roasted marshmallows.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison is the perfect handcuff. Not only is he a talented, obvious candidate for a huge role in a running-friendly offense, but he also has some standalone value. In four of his last six games, he has tallied over 50 yards.

If you have the space on your roster for a handcuff, prioritize the 21-year-old before the others.