The Chicago Bears Are NFL's Biggest Disappointment

The Chicago Bears went all-in on the present in 2018, shipping a package of picks that included two first-rounders to the Oakland Raiders for edge-rusher Khalil Mack. The deal appeared to pay off—the Bears sported one of the most stifling defenses in the league last year, won 12 games and went from worst to first in the NFC North.

After that success last season, the Bears entered the 2019 campaign with hope and expectations in equally high measure. If young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could take the next step in his third season, the belief was that stout defense and an improved offense could take the Bears all the way to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

However, eight weeks into the season, the Bears look nothing like a Super Bowl contender. The defense is still excellent, but the team isn't making the big plays on that side of the ball it did a year ago. The offense has been a sputtering mess. Trubisky has taken a huge step all right—in the wrong direction.

And rather than look like one of the better teams in the NFC, the last-place Chicago Bears have the look of the most disappointing team in the NFL.

The knee-jerk reaction of many fans and pundits after Sunday's one-point loss to the similarly disappointing Los Angeles Chargers will be to blame kicker Eddy Pineiro for missing a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Directing rage at kickers has become a fairly common occurrence in Chicago over the past couple of years.

But the truth is that the Bears never should have been in a position where they needed Pineiro to make that kick to begin with.

Entering Sunday's action, the Bears were averaging just 263.7 yards of offense per game. Only three NFL teams were averaging fewer. The running game has been especially putrid, averaging all of 70 yards per game.

After running the ball just seven times in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Bears head coach Matt Nagy indicated that the team needed to rededicate to the ground game. Sure enough, the team did so against the Chargers, and the results were encouraging. The Bears racked up 162 rushing yards Sunday, and rookie David Montgomery had the first 100-yard game of his professional career.

But despite all those rushing yards and 388 total yards (over 150 more than the Chargers), the Bears scored just a single touchdown. The reason for that offensive futility isn't difficult to pinpoint.

Mitchell Trubisky was awful—again.

Over the first seven weeks of the 2019 season, Trubisky averaged fewer than 170 passing yards per game with just five touchdown passes. In three of Trubisky's five starts, he posted a passer rating under 71. His passer rating of 82.8 entering Sunday's game ranked 43rd in the league.

That trailed such stars as Mason Rudolph, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco.

As John Mullin reported for NBC Sports Chicago, Nagy said earlier in the week that the confidence level of both his young quarterback and the offense in general wasn't especially high:

"[Trubisky's] confidence isn't at an all-time high. We're struggling right now. But he's not the only one that the confidence isn't there. But how do you get that back? You get it back by practicing hard, by actually getting 'tighter.' We need to get tighter and understand, and I think that's the message that we've had is get tighter, believe in one another, keep trusting, right? And bond together and then when you get that one win, it just sparks. (snaps his fingers) It's crazy. It's just absolutely crazy how that works. So, we gotta do that."

The Bears were 5-of-14 on third down Sunday. Chicago made five trips inside the red zone and came away with one touchdown. And Trubisky was responsible for both of Chicago's turnovers.

So much for that confidence boost.

The consistent offensive ineptitude has placed Chicago's defense in an untenable position. There's zero margin for error. The defense played relatively well in Week 8, giving up just 231 total yards. Chicago ranked 10th in the league in total defense entering the game—a respectable number.

But that respectable number is seven slots lower than a year ago, and whether it's a critical stop or a big play, the Bears defense isn't making the splash plays it did during last season's playoff run.

A year ago, the Bears were third in the league with 50 sacks. After getting to Philip Rivers just once Sunday, Chicago's on pace for 43 in 2019. In 2018, the Bears led the league with a jaw-dropping 36 takeaways. This year, the Bears are on pace for just 25 and rank in the middle of the pack.

Much like the offense, defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano allowed to the team's website after last week's collapse against the New Orleans Saints that the Bears haven't played up to last year's standard defensively—at least not consistently.

"Certainly, the standard is the standard," said Pagano. "We have played to that standard at times. I think it's just consistency. Again, you look at the first half of the last game—we played well, and we played consistent. Now we've got to do it for 60 minutes."

And that's the problem. Whether it's the offense or the defense, consistency has been a major concern on both sides of the ball. There isn't a facet of the game where the Bears haven't backslid relative to last year. And it's hard to see where a quick fix is going to come from—especially for Trubisky and the offense. If that offense continues to sputter and struggle, the defense is perpetually going to have its back against the wall.

It's not a recipe for success. Not at all.

In some respects, maybe it's our fault. Maybe we expected too much of this Bears team after last year's success. We were distracted by all the takeaways and defensive scores (stats which just aren't sustainable in the long run) and overlooked Chicago's warts and offensive flaws.

Maybe it's unfair to be so disappointed that a team some thought could represent the NFC in Miami doesn't look right now like it's even going to make the playoffs.

But whatever the reason, fair or not, that disappointment is all too real.

And after another moribund performance and another Bears loss, it's weighing on the Windy City like a ton of bricks.