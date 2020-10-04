    O.J. Howard Ruled Out for Buccaneers Against Chargers with Achilles Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, per James Palmer of NFL.com.  

    The 2019 season was a disappointing one for the 24-year-old Howard. The 2017 first-round pick had a breakthrough year in 2018, catching 34 catches for 565 yards and five scores in 10 games, showing the potential that made him a high draft selection. 

    But foot and ankle injuries ended his season in November, costing him six games and putting a damper on the season. And that disappointment lingered into 2019.

    Howard didn't keep his pace from 2018, managing just 34 receptions for 459 yards and a score in 14 total games. 

    Injuries are also becoming a recurring concern. A hamstring issue kept him out of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans last year, and now he's dealing with this latest concern. It would be dramatic to call Howard a bust at this point, but his career hasn't trended in a positive direction so far. 

    The Bucs do have solid depth at the position, however, with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate available. So the Bucs have excellent options. Howard's injury history, mediocre play and depth may ultimately make him expendable ahead of the trade deadline. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Burrow Sets Rookie QB Record

      Bengals QB becomes first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards in three straight games (ESPN)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow Sets Rookie QB Record

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Thankful for Well Wishes 🙏

      Newton posts IG after testing positive for COVID-19: ‘I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect’

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Thankful for Well Wishes 🙏

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats, Chiefs Will Play Monday

      NE-KC game will kick off at 7:05pm ET on CBS, with Falcons-Packers starting at 8:50pm ET

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats, Chiefs Will Play Monday

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Buccaneers vs. Chargers: Five Bold Predicitons

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buccaneers vs. Chargers: Five Bold Predicitons

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation