O.J. Howard Ruled Out for Buccaneers Against Chargers with Achilles Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, per James Palmer of NFL.com.

The 2019 season was a disappointing one for the 24-year-old Howard. The 2017 first-round pick had a breakthrough year in 2018, catching 34 catches for 565 yards and five scores in 10 games, showing the potential that made him a high draft selection.

But foot and ankle injuries ended his season in November, costing him six games and putting a damper on the season. And that disappointment lingered into 2019.

Howard didn't keep his pace from 2018, managing just 34 receptions for 459 yards and a score in 14 total games.

Injuries are also becoming a recurring concern. A hamstring issue kept him out of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans last year, and now he's dealing with this latest concern. It would be dramatic to call Howard a bust at this point, but his career hasn't trended in a positive direction so far.

The Bucs do have solid depth at the position, however, with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate available. So the Bucs have excellent options. Howard's injury history, mediocre play and depth may ultimately make him expendable ahead of the trade deadline.