NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Robby Anderson, Melvin Gordon III and More

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is roughly a day away. After 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, the trade market will be closed until the start of the new league year.

The market has been active, with players like Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters, Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu being dealt over the last two weeks. It's likely that a couple of more notable players will be moved before the deadline.

Who might those players be? Let's take a look at the latest buzz.

Robby Anderson

There has been a market for wide receivers this year, as the trades of Sanders and Sanu have shown. Those deals helped satisfy the needs of the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots, respectively, but there are still teams looking to strengthen the position.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for pass-catchers—and New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson is a prime target.

"Receiver remains a position of heavy focus ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with Jets speedster Robby Anderson almost certain to be traded, league sources said," La Canfora wrote.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Eagles were interested in Anderson last season.

Anderson would make sense for the Eagles, as he has the speed to stretch the field and open up the running game and underneath routes for other pass-catchers. This was the role that Philadelphia envisioned for DeSean Jackson when the team brought him back in the offseason. Jackson, though, has been out since Week 2.

The Eagles should be considered front-runners for Anderson, and it will be a mild surprise if he's still a Jet on Tuesday.

Melvin Gordon III

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III skipped training camp while trying to leverage a new contract. His holdout lasted into the regular season, and trade speculation surrounded him while he was away.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Gordon was open to being dealt to the Houston Texans, but the Chargers never seriously entertained the idea of trading him:

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, teams are likely to inquire about Gordon again before the deadline.

"With a few teams in need of help at running back, and with some early struggles after his holdout, expect some teams to call the Chargers about potentially dealing for running back Melvin Gordon," Rapoport wrote. "The price has been high, and L.A. will hold out for one, but this topic will be revisited."

Gordon came into Week 8 averaging just 2.3 yards per carry—less than teammates Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Los Angeles may view him as expendable as a result. However, he is a two-time Pro Bowler who would bring value in a trade.

The Texans may no longer be an option, as the duo of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr. has been more than serviceable. A team like the Detroit Lions—who recently placed Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve—would make sense, though.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Another potential trade target mentioned by Rapoport is Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. He mentions the Cleveland Browns as a possible suitor, and that doesn't come as a surprise.

The Browns have been openly pursuing Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams, who refuses to play for Washington. The Redskins, however, have refused to deal the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"It takes two to tango," Browns general manager John Dorsey said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Per Rapoport, "several teams" have been keeping tabs on Vaitai, so Cleveland could potentially find itself in a bidding war. This too is unsurprising, as Vaitai has valuable starting experience. The backup tackle started in place of left tackle Jason Peters at the end of the 2017 season and throughout Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.

With the team drafting former Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard in the first round in April, the Eagles may view Vaitai as expendable. If so, they should be able to reap a handsome return for him at the deadline.