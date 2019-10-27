NFL Week 8 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The NFL MVP may not be on the field Sunday night, but an exciting game involving his team could still unfold as one of the highlights of Week 8.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's final contest, but they will be without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Instead, veteran backup Matt Moore will be leading Kansas City's offense into the tough matchup against the Packers, who have won six of their seven games this season.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a key to his team's early success, and he could be poised to have a big night in Kansas City.

Heading into Sunday's slate, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the action, along with three games to watch, including that Packers-Chiefs contest.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports.

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 27

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

3 Games to Watch

Cardinals at Saints

Drew Brees is back.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Saturday that the New Orleans Saints plan to start Brees against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran quarterback has been out since Week 2 with a right thumb injury that required surgery. In Brees' absence, backup Teddy Bridgewater won all five games he started, helping New Orleans improve to 6-1.

As long as Brees is healthy, he should have a strong first game back, as the Cardinals are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL.

However, Arizona is playing better of late, winning three straight games since going winless through its first four games of the season. But the Cardinals' victories came against a trio of struggling teams in the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, so this will be their first opportunity to show they have turned a corner.

Even if this game turns into a Saints rout, it will be exciting to see Brees back on the field.

Panthers at 49ers

During the San Francisco 49ers' 6-0 start, they have beaten only one team that has a winning record—the 4-3 Los Angeles Rams. So Sunday's game will be an opportunity to further prove themselves with another quality victory.

The Carolina Panthers started the season with back-to-back losses before quarterback Cam Newton went down with a foot injury. Kyle Allen took over and has since led Carolina to four straight wins. The Panthers will look to keep that momentum going as they come off their bye week.

The 49ers may be off to their best start since 1990, but they aren't overlooking any opponents as they try to make the playoffs.

"I see every week as a measuring stick," San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Carolina is always a tough team."

This game has the potential to be one of the better matchups of Week 8.

Packers at Chiefs

Mahomes may not be playing, but this could still be a solid game between a pair of teams with two of the best records in the NFL this season.

The Packers are 6-1, with their only loss coming in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from that defeat by winning three straight games against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders. Their most recent victory was their most impressive yet, as Rodgers accounted for six total touchdowns to help Green Bay score 42 points.

After winning their first four games, the Chiefs dropped back-to-back games against the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. They rebounded with a road win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7 even though Mahomes exited in the second quarter. Moore passed for 117 yards and a touchdown to help lead Kansas City to victory.

These teams are Super Bowl contenders, especially the Chiefs once Mahomes is back and healthy. The Packers will likely notch the win Sunday night in light of the NFL MVP's absence, and it's possible these teams could meet again with a championship on the line at the end of the season.