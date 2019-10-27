NFL Predictions Week 8: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's Sunday of Week 8, and we are finally getting some clarity on a couple key NFL injuries. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, for example, has been ruled out. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are set to start quarterback Drew Brees.

This news bodes well for bettors backing the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are looking good against the spread in Week 8, though not entirely because of the quarterback situations. Poor defense for both Atlanta (31.9 points per game allowed) and the Arizona Cardinals (27.4 points) will play a role.

Which other teams are favorable picks against the spread? Let's dig into the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars and make some predictions.

Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Sunday, October 27



1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-2); O/U 41 (Fox): Philadelphia 24-23

L.A. Chargers at Chicago Bears (-3.5); O/U 41 (Fox): Chicago 22-20

N.Y. Giants at Detroit Lions (-6.5); O/U 49.5 (Fox): Detroit 29-24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5); O/U 45.5 (Fox): Tennessee 27-20

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+8); O/U 51 (Fox): Seattle 33-20

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-5.5); O/U 41(CBS): Indianapolis 25-22

Cincinnati Bengals at L.A. Rams (-11); O/U 47.5 (CBS): Los Angeles 40-20

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-11.5); O/U 49 (CBS): New Orleans 30-18

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5); O/U 40 (CBS): Jacksonville 26-18

4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49 (-4.5); O/U 41.5 (Fox): San Francisco 20-18

4:25 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-10.5); O/U 43.5 (CBS): New England 30-17

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-6); O/U 51.5 (CBS): Houston 23-22

8:20 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City; Chiefs (+6) O/U 47.5 (NBC): Green Bay 28-21

Monday, October 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5); O/U 43.5 (ESPN): Pittsburgh 27-20

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams (in London)

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Games in London can be unpredictable, which may be why the line is in the low double digits. The Los Angeles Rams may be inconsistent on both sides of the ball, but they have playoff-caliber talent, something the Cincinnati Bengals lack.

The Bengals are not winless by accident. Their offensive line struggles in pass protection (24 sacks allowed) and in the run game (2.9 yards per carry). The offense has not been able to move the ball with any sort of consistency, and finishing drives with touchdowns has been a rarity—Cincinnati is averaging 1.7 touchdowns per game.

The Rams defense may have a habit of surrendering big plays—the addition of Jalen Ramsey may help in that regard—but the Bengals do not have the firepower to take advantage.

The Bengals also don't have the sort of defense that can capitalize on Jared Goff and the Rams passing attack. Los Angeles should be able to stick with the running game against a defense that has allowed a league-high 189 rushing yards per game.

Los Angeles may not win by 27 points like it did against the Falcons in Week 7, but it should win by two scores.

New York Giants at Detroit Lions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are favored by nearly a touchdown against the New York Giants, but that may be too generous. Part of the issue is that the Lions have recently placed starting running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

"Obviously, you know how much we value Kerryon and what a great part of our offense and our team he is," head coach Matt Patricia said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Even with Johnson, however, Detroit has struggled to move the ball on the ground. The Lions have averaged 103.2 rushing yards per game this season, 18th in the NFL. This means it will be harder to take advantage of one of New York's biggest weaknesses: run defense.

The Giants rank 26th in run defense, allowing an average of 131.4 rushing yards per game. They aren't much better against the pass (ranked 23rd), but the Giants should be able to put more focus on slowing Matthew Stafford and the Lions passing attack.

While the Giants offense won't have wideout Sterling Shepard for a third consecutive game, it will have Evan Engram and Saqon Barkley for a second straight week.

The Giants should have success against a Lions defense that ranks 30th against the pass (289.7 yards per game allowed), 26th against the run (129.2) and 31st overall (428.8). They may not find enough to win the game, but don't be shocked if this one is closer than a touchdown.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

We've known since late in the week that the Kansas City Chiefs will be without starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This is just one of the reasons why the Green Bay Packers are an appealing pick.

A bigger reason may be a Kansas City defense that allows an average of 377.4 yards per game, 24th in the NFL. While the Chiefs should be able to pressure Aaron Rodgers, the Packers should be able to counter with Aaron Jones and the ground game.

The Chiefs have surrendered an average of 148.9 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL.

Green Bay's rushing attack will be critical in this game too. While Matt Moore isn't as dangerous a quarterback as Mahomes, he only needs to get the ball to Kansas City's playmakers for the Chiefs to be explosive. Moore completed 10 of 19 attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown in limited action in Week 7.

Keeping the Chiefs offense off the field should still be a priority in this game. Expect the Packers to lean on the run early and often while still allowing Rodgers to make magic when he has to.

Green Bay's defense, which has allowed just 19.9 points per game, should contain Moore just enough to come out with a touchdown victory.