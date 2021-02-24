Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Underwent Offseason Surgery on Knee Injury

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul underwent surgery on his knee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul had a "cleanup" procedure on Wednesday after dealing with minor knee issues during the season.

Pierre-Paul was crucial in Tampa's postseason run that culminated with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The 32-year-old had two sacks in the Bucs' 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

During the regular season, Pierre-Paul recorded 9.5 sacks and started all 16 games. He also set a career high with four forced fumbles.

Pierre-Paul began last season on the reserve/non-football injury list following a May car accident that resulted in him suffering a fractured vertebra in his neck.

After sitting out the Bucs' first six games, Pierre-Paul returned to practice leading up to a Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two-time Pro Bowler would be activated to play in that contest.

Since it doesn't sound like the surgery was anything serious, Pierre-Paul could be ready to roll by the time Tampa begins offseason activities this summer.