    Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Underwent Offseason Surgery on Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul underwent surgery on his knee. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul had a "cleanup" procedure on Wednesday after dealing with minor knee issues during the season. 

    Pierre-Paul was crucial in Tampa's postseason run that culminated with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The 32-year-old had two sacks in the Bucs' 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. 

    During the regular season, Pierre-Paul recorded 9.5 sacks and started all 16 games. He also set a career high with four forced fumbles. 

    Pierre-Paul began last season on the reserve/non-football injury list following a May car accident that resulted in him suffering a fractured vertebra in his neck. 

    After sitting out the Bucs' first six games, Pierre-Paul returned to practice leading up to a Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two-time Pro Bowler would be activated to play in that contest. 

    Since it doesn't sound like the surgery was anything serious, Pierre-Paul could be ready to roll by the time Tampa begins offseason activities this summer. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How Bucs Can Clear Salary Much-Needed Cap Space

      How Bucs Can Clear Salary Much-Needed Cap Space
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      How Bucs Can Clear Salary Much-Needed Cap Space

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      Brady Extension a Possibility

      Jason Licht on TB12 signing another contract with Tampa: 'It's a match made in heaven, so we'd like to keep this going'

      Brady Extension a Possibility
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Extension a Possibility

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Want Big Ben Back

      PIT president says he had a 'productive meeting' with QB on restructuring his contract

      Steelers Want Big Ben Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Want Big Ben Back

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Free Agent Spotlight: Bud Dupree

      Free Agent Spotlight: Bud Dupree
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Free Agent Spotlight: Bud Dupree

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation