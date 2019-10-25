Video: Conor McGregor Has Water Bottle Thrown at Him at Russia Press Conference

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

UFC superstar Conor McGregor had a water bottle thrown at him during a contentious press conference in Russia.

A Dagestani man was questioning McGregor about previous comments he made about the citizens of Dagestan before throwing a bottle over the head of the fighter.

As part of a promotional tour in Russia this week, McGregor was asked by a reporter in Moscow on Thursday if he intended to visit Dagestan.

"I wouldn't go to Dagestan to take a s--t, and that is the truth," he responded, via TMZ Sports.

The Republic of Dagestan is the birthplace of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor at UFC 229 to retain the UFC Lightweight Championship.