Raiders Trade Rumors: Oakland Among Teams Interested in Jets WR Robby Anderson

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are among the teams interested in New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes and Vic Tafur.

Hughes noted New York will not "give [Anderson] away."

Undrafted out of Temple in 2016, Anderson has emerged as a dynamic playmaker in the NFL, piling up 941 yards and seven touchdowns in his second year in 2017.

This season, he has hauled in 17 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown through six games. Of note, starting quarterback Sam Darnold missed three games earlier this season due to mono, leading to Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk to fill in under center.

Anderson said in November 2018 that he hoped to be a part of the team's long-term plans, and he re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent after being given a second-round tender.

Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report reported Tuesday that the Jets' new regime may be willing to move Anderson:

The 26-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Oakland's passing attack, led by Derek Carr, ranks 16th in the NFL at 233.0 yards per game. Tyrell Williams leads all Raiders wide receivers with 216 yards and four touchdowns, though tight end Darren Waller (485 yards) is the team's leading pass-catcher.

Along with the Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars have also shown interest in Anderson, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.