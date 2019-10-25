Giants CB Janoris Jenkins Says 'I Just Want to Play Football' Amid Trade Rumors

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 10: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants intercepts a ball intended for Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins said Friday he's not focused on rumors about his future ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline, which is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported league sources "think he can be had for the right price."

"S--t, business is business," Jenkins said before being asked whether he wants to remain with the Giants. "I just want to play football. That ain't my decision to make."

The 30-year-old Florida native was also mentioned in trade rumors ahead of last year's deadline, but he ultimately remained in New York.

Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Giants in March 2016. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Rams, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

The corner has registered 32 total tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions across seven appearances this season. He earned a Pro Bowl selection during his first year with the G-Men in 2016.

New York has struggled to remain competitive this season, though. It owns a 2-5 record and its playoff chances have dropped to 2 percent, per FiveThirtyEight.

In turn, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants' front office, led by general manager Dave Gettleman, trades some veteran players for future assets before next week's deadline.

Jenkins, who's under contract for 2020 with a $14.75 million cap hit, could serve as a solid No. 2 or No. 3 corner for a contender if he's dealt before Tuesday.

