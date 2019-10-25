ONE Championship 2019: Dawn of Valor Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Kiamrian Abbasov defeated Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Championship Dawn Of Valor on Friday, claiming the welterweight title in dominant fashion. In the co-main event, Regian Eersel beat Nieky Holzken in a rematch for the lightweight kickboxing belt.

Elsewhere on the card, there were strong ONE debuts for UFC veteran John Lineker and Chinese rising star Wang Junguang.

Here are the main card results from Dawn Of Valor:

Kiamrian Abbasov bt. Zebaztian Kadestam via UD

Regian Eersel bt. Nieky Holzken via UD

Priscilla Gaol bt. Bozhena Antoniyar via UD

Wang Junguang bt. Federico Roma via TKO (Round 1)

John Lineker bt. Muin Gafurov via UD

Eko Roni Saputra bt. Kaji Ebin via Referee Stoppage (Round 1)

Mark Abelardo bt. Ayideng Jumayi via UD

Abbasov used his superior ground game to claim the welterweight title on Friday, beating knockout machine Kadestam in a strong display.

Kadestam started slow but seemed to be on the verge of winning the fight at the end of the second round, when Abbasov appeared to be tiring fast. The challenger was able to keep the fight on the ground in the third and fourth rounds, however, doing lots of damage and taking little.

The champion closed well in the final round, keeping the action upright, but he was well behind on the scorecards and couldn't find the stoppage he desperately needed.

In the co-main event, Eersel comfortably defended his title in a rematch against Holzken. The lanky 26-year-old controlled the action from the outside, while also mixing in some creativity:

Holzken had his moments, especially at the end of the first round, where the 35-year-old showed he still has plenty left in the tank. He slowed down as the fight wore on, however, and the decision was never in doubt.

The same can't be said for Gaol's win over Antoniyar, however. The hometown favourite survived a rear-naked choke attempt late in the first round and had already been punished for an illegal kick to the head of a grounded opponent at that time.

She picked up the pace on the feet over the course of the last two rounds:

The main card also included two anticipated ONE Championship debuts. In his first fight outside the UFC since 2011, Lineker did enough to get the win over Gafurov:

A longtime fan-favourite for his brawling style, the Brazilian could quickly become a bantamweight contender in ONE.

Wang also got his ONE career off with a bang, taking care of Roma inside a round:

With his spectacular style built around front-kicks and counter-striking, Wang has all the tools to rapidly become a star with the organisation.