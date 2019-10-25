Lions' Darius Slay Says 'Nobody's Safe' After Quandre Diggs Trade to Seahawks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

On the heels of the Detroit Lions trading safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks this week, Lions cornerback Darius Slay expressed his belief that there are no guarantees regarding who will be on the team beyond Tuesday's trade deadline.

Slay said the following Thursday: "It basically say it don't matter who you are. No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business, so that's how I just look at it. Nobody's safe, in my opinion."

Diggs was a starter and team captain who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season.

The Lions (2-3-1) are still in it, but they strengthened a possible wild-card squad in the Seahawks (5-2).

A 2021 seventh-round pick and Diggs, who signed a three-year extension with the Lions last year, only netted a 2020 fifth-round pick. Slay, meanwhile, stayed away from the team during the offseason for contractual reasons and is only signed through next season.

That suggests he could be traded prior to Tuesday's deadline, but he insisted he isn't concerned: "F--k no. That's the last thing I'm worried about. I don't give a damn, honestly. I don't. So like I said, I just work. Doesn't matter where I'm at. If I'm here, if I'm somewhere else. I just go to work."

While the 26-year-old Diggs is versatile enough to play safety and corner and finished last season with a career-high 78 tackles and three interceptions, Slay is widely considered to be among the NFL's top cornerbacks.

The 28-year-old has been named a Pro Bowler the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 after leading the league with eight picks. He hasn't been as productive in 2019 (16 tackles, three passes defended, one interception through five games), but he would still command a higher price on the trade market than Diggs did.

The Lions have been competitive in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, but trading away Diggs suggests the front office may already be looking ahead to 2020 and beyond.