Vikings' Adam Thielen Ruled out vs. Cowboys with Hamstring Injury

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen won't be available for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team officially ruled Thielen out because of a hamstring injury. He didn't participate in practice in the week leading up to Friday's announcement.

Thielen has only played 16 snaps in his last two games played, including seven in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

An undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Division II Minnesota State, the 6'2", 200-pound wideout entered 2019 having not missed a game through his first five seasons. After appearing in the first seven games this season, though, he was sidelined in Week 8 due to a right hamstring injury.

With that, his streak of 87 consecutive games played came to an end.

Thielen has not only become a major part of the Vikings' passing attack in recent years, but he has established himself as one of the top receivers in all of football. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 second-team All-Pro entered this season having averaged 1,205 yards over the last three years, eclipsing the 1,000-yard plateau twice during that span.

The Minnesota native has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season.

Losing Thielen for any amount of time will make it tougher on quarterback Kirk Cousins to move the football. Stefon Diggs becomes the clear-cut No. 1 option with Thielen out, with tight end Kyle Rudolph also likely to see more targets.

Meanwhile, the likes of Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick who was previously cut in August, and rookie Bisi Johnson will be asked to step up in the meantime.