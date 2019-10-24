Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook Guide Vikings to 19-9 Win over Redskins on TNF

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

A month ago, Kirk Cousins appeared to be holding the Minnesota Vikings back from Super Bowl contention.

After another excellent performance, Cousins is firmly in the MVP conversation as the Vikings won their fourth straight game with a 19-9 triumph over Washington on Thursday.

Playing without top wideout Adam Thielen, Cousins did not miss a beat while utilizing Dalvin Cook as a receiver out of the backfield and hitting Stefon Diggs for a series of big plays against a defeated Washington secondary. Cook finished with 171 total yards as he continues to establish himself among the best backs in the NFL.

Cousins' former team continued to struggle on both sides of the ball, falling to 1-7. Dwayne Haskins made his second NFL appearance after replacing a concussed Case Keenum, looking better than he did in his first appearance but still appearing very much in the embryonic stages of being a starting quarterback.

Adrian Peterson, playing in Minnesota for the second time since the franchise declined his 2017 contract option, rushed for 76 yards in the loss.

Notable Stats

Washington

QB Dwayne Haskins: 3-of-5, 33 YDS, 1 INT

RB Adrian Peterson: 14 CAR, 76 YDS (2 REC, 27 YDS)

WR Terry McLaurin: 4 REC, 39 YDS

Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: 23-of-26, 285 YDS

RB Dalvin Cook: 23 CAR, 98 YDS, 1 TD (5 REC, 73 YDS)

WR Stefon Diggs: 7 REC, 143 YDS

Dwayne Haskins Isn't Ready

It's unclear if this is a failure of Jay Gruden, or if Gruden was right in his assessment that Haskins was a long way away from being an NFL quarterback. But Haskins is not there. He's looked lost both times he's stepped on the field, though it's fair to wonder if he would do better with a full week of preparation as a starter.

Given the almost nonexistent talent elsewhere in this offense, it's fair to wonder if Washington would be better shutting Haskins down entirely—a decision that should probably be made from the top down. An entirely new coaching staff will be in place next season, one that may do a better job of installing an offense for Haskins' skill set.

It's a no-win situation. Washington is one of the worst teams in football and needs to emphasize building its young core but also has such a dearth of talent that the team is putting Haskins in a bind every time he's on the field.

The whole thing is nothing short of a mess.

Looks Like We Have to Believe in Kirk Cousins

This is now a month's worth of excellent football. Cousins didn't throw a touchdown Thursday but was borderline flawless despite being without his favorite target, missing on only three passes as the Vikings played a ball-control game.

Over his last four games, Cousins has thrown for 1,262 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception. While none of the teams have been elite competition—wins against the Eagles and Lions look less impressive by the week—Cousins is leading the NFL in a number of passing categories while quarterbacking a 6-2 team.

That alone is enough to garner him MVP consideration.

Cousins isn't the most valuable part of the Vikings offense, though, with that distinction clearly belonging to Cook. The third-year back has been football's most reliable workhorse not named Christian McCaffrey all season, going over the 100-total-yard mark for the sixth time this season.

With Cousins playing well, Cook as one of the best running backs in football and Diggs posting his third straight 100-yard game, the Vikings are looking like a clear Super Bowl contender.

What's Next?

Washington travels to Buffalo to play the Bills next Sunday, while the Vikings play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.