Matt Ryan Misses Practice with Ankle Injury; Falcons Preparing Matt Schaub

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is reportedly not expected to practice Thursday after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are getting backup Matt Schaub "ready to go" in the event Ryan is unable to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan hasn't missed a game since his second NFL season in 2009, and his streak of 154 consecutive starts is the third-longest active streak in the NFL and second among quarterbacks behind Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers.

Although the Falcons are off to a disappointing 1-6 start this season, Ryan has performed well statistically. The 2016 NFL MVP is completing a career-best 70.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, an NFL-leading 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It will be difficult to replace the four-time Pro Bowler's production if he is ruled out Sunday, but Schaub is among the most experienced backup quarterbacks in the league.

The 38-year-old veteran is 47-45 in 92 career starts, most of which came during a seven-year stint with the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2013. Schaub was a two-time Pro Bowler in Houston and led the NFL with 4,770 passing yards in 2009.

While Schaub was once a quality NFL starter, he has only two starts to his credit since leaving the Texans after the 2013 season. Both of those starts came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Over the past four seasons with the Falcons, Schaub has attempted a total of 16 passes. He did perform well in relief of Ryan last week, though, going 6-of-6 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

During his 16-year career, Schaub has completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 24,952 yards, 134 touchdowns and 90 interceptions.

While the Falcons dealt wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a 2020 second-round pick this week, Schaub will still have an impressive collection of weapons at his disposal if he plays against Seattle, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper.

Atlanta is home this week, but beating a 5-2 Seahawks team looking to bounce back from a 30-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week will be a major challenge regardless of who starts under center.