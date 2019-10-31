Bray Wyatt Beats Seth Rollins, Wins Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday in a Falls Count Anywhere match to win the Universal Championship.

Wyatt appeared to be out for good when he fell off the entrance stage and onto nearby electrical equipment.

However, The Fiend suddenly rose to his feet and locked in the Mandible Claw before hitting Sister Abigail on the floor for the victory.

The bout was a rematch after the controversial conclusion to their match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6, which saw the referee intervene after Rollins hit The Fiend with a sledgehammer.

As a result, it was announced that the rematch between Rollins and Wyatt at Crown Jewel could not be stopped for any reason so that a decisive winner could be determined.

After Rollins hit Wyatt with a sledgehammer at Hell in a Cell, The Fiend somehow regained consciousness and attacked The Architect. Despite falling short of winning the universal title, the challenger stood tall by locking the titleholder in the Mandible Claw and causing him to bleed from the mouth.

On the following episode of SmackDown, The Fiend broke through the bottom of the ring and pulled Rollins under during a match between him and Roman Reigns, but he managed to escape.

With The Fiend constantly stalking him and following his every move, Rollins decided to take matters into his own hands by tracking down Wyatt.

Rollins found the Firefly Fun House and attacked Wyatt before setting the place ablaze, which added another dimension to their rivalry.

Since Rollins stayed on Raw and Wyatt was moved to SmackDown in the WWE draft, most fans entered Crown Jewel with the expectation that the champion would find a way to retain and their feud would reach its conclusion.

Even so, there was intrigue surrounding the match since the ending to their Hell in a Cell clash was so dissatisfying and much of the WWE Universe wanted to see how the company would make up for it.

The end result at Crown Jewel was a shocking one with Wyatt winning the title, and it creates a great deal of uncertainty regarding what it means for both The Fiend and Rollins moving forward.

Options include moving the universal title to SmackDown or moving Wyatt back to Raw, both of which would be highly unexpected given what happened in the draft.

