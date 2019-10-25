Imagining Every NFL Team's Trade Deadline WhiteboardOctober 25, 2019
Imagining Every NFL Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard
The 2019 NFL trade deadline is now just days away. After 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams will not be able to finalize trades until the start of the new league year in the spring.
While navigating the trade market is a bigger priority for some teams, every organization should have a plan in place for deadline weekend. We don't know exactly what the goals are for every franchise, but we can certainly guess.
And that's precisely what we're going to do here. We'll examine potential priorities—both specific and general—for each NFL outfit ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
So, what might the whiteboard look like in each front office right now?
Arizona Cardinals
- Explore wide receiver options
- Add offensive line help
- Gauge the market for Patrick Peterson
The Arizona Cardinals sit at 3-3-1 and are firmly in playoff contention. They should be buyers rather than sellers, at least to some degree.
If Arizona believes it has a chance to make the postseason, it needs to examine receiver options. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are a solid duo, but quarterback Kyler Murray could use a high-end third option.
Addressing the offensive line should also be a goal. Murray has already been sacked 23 times. He's guilty of holding onto the ball too long, as rookies are apt to do, but he's also one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the game.
While Arizona appears adamant about keeping star cornerback Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals should at least examine his trade value. The long-term goal for the franchise should be Murray's development, and dealing Peterson could provide pieces to aid exactly that.
Atlanta Falcons
- Trade Vic Beasley Jr.
- Gauge the market for Desmond Trufant
- Explore the running back market
The Atlanta Falcons already kicked off the selling with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was traded to the New England Patriots for a second-round pick. Pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr., who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be the next player to go.
Atlanta should also gauge the trade value of cornerback Desmond Trufant. While Trufant is a quality corner, a defensive piece the Falcons can build around and a player who's signed through 2022, he might just bring a trade haul that is too good to pass up.
The Falcons appear headed toward a rebuild—or at least a significant retooling. If Trufant can bring a pair of high draft picks, as Jalen Ramsey did for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta should at least consider the option.
Atlanta could also examine its options at running back. Starter Devonta Freeman has been far too inconsistent as a runner, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.
Another body in the backfield could help the Falcons field a functional running game in the second half of the season.
Baltimore Ravens
- Explore the market for Jimmy Smith
- Examine the safety market
- Examine pass-rush options
The Baltimore Ravens lost safety Tony Jefferson for the season to a torn ACL, so examining replacement options should be a top priority. Pass defense has been one of Baltimore's biggest weaknesses this season—the team is allowing an average of 265.4 passing yards per game—so further strengthening the safety spot would make sense.
Poor pass defense is precisely why the Ravens traded for cornerback Marcus Peters earlier this season. And with him on board, they should see if they can get anything for former starter Jimmy Smith.
Smith has been out most of the season with an MCL sprain, but he appears close to returning and could be valuable in a cornerback seller's market. Smith is in the final year of his contract.
Baltimore, which has produced just 12 sacks this season, may also want to see if any pass-rushers are available at a reasonable price.
Buffalo Bills
- Explore wide receiver options
- Gauge the market for T.J. Yeldon
- Gauge the market for Tyler Kroft
At 5-1, the Buffalo Bills should be buyers at the deadline, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't examine the trade value of a couple of players.
Running back T.J. Yeldon has value as a pass-catching back, but he isn't a big piece of the running game. He has 10 receptions for 100 yards this season, but just 10 carries. With the team set to lean on Frank Gore and Devin Singletary, Buffalo should see if it can flip Yeldon.
The same can be said for tight end Tyler Kroft, who has been on injured reserve since the offseason but could make his debut soon. Rookie Dawson Knox has emerged as a reliable pass-catching tight end, which was supposed to be Kroft's role this season.
Trading players like Yeldon and Kroft could help the Bills strengthen their wide receiver group. There has been little consistency at wideout outside of Cole Beasley and John Brown this season.
Carolina Panthers
- Explore the wide receiver market
- Explore the running back market
- Gauge the market for Ian Thomas
According to Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated, the Denver Broncos had heard from the Carolina Panthers about wideout Emmanuel Sanders before dealing him to the San Francisco 49ers. It's likely that Carolina is still examining its options on the trade market at wide receiver.
Carolina could also be looking into running back options. The Panthers have a star in Christian McCaffrey, but they've also been handing him quite the workload. McCaffrey already has 162 touches this season. Adding a reliable back to spell him could pay dividends later in the year.
Yes, Reggie Bonnafon has shown flashes of promise. He's also carried the ball all of seven times.
The Panthers may be looking to include tight end Ian Thomas as part of any trade deal. He's seen virtually no role in the Carolina offense this season after he caught 25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the final five games of 2018.
With Greg Olsen holding down the starting spot, Thomas could be viewed as expendable.
Chicago Bears
- Weigh quarterback options
- Gauge the market for Trey Burton
- Explore the running back market
It isn't outlandish to think that the Chicago Bears are examining quarterback options on the trade market. The combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel hasn't worked this season, and Chicago is averaging just 193.7 passing yards per game and 5.3 yards per attempt.
The Bears might also be weighing their options at running back. Neither Tarik Cohen nor David Montgomery has been able to get the ground game going this season, and Chicago has averaged a mere 70 rushing yards per game as a result.
Parting with tight end Trey Burton may be part of the pre-deadline plan, too. Chicago signed him to a four-year, $32 million contract last offseason but has gotten little production from him in 2019.
Burton has caught just 13 passes for 68 yards in five games.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Trade A.J. Green
- Explore the market for Giovani Bernard
- Examine quarterback options
The Cincinnati Bengals are going nowhere this season and may be headed toward a full roster rebuild in the offseason. Therefore, they should consider dealing wideout A.J. Green before the deadline.
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Bengals might be able to get a first-round pick for Green if he'll negotiate a new deal and is healthy. As he's set to become a free agent in the offseason, Cincinnati should be trying to get a deal done.
Cincinnati should also be examining the trade value of running back Giovani Bernard. The veteran is signed through the 2021 season, but he hasn't been heavily utilized in head coach Zac Taylor's offense. He has just 43 touches this season.
The Bengals may be quietly examining quarterback options, as well. If the season continues to spiral out of control, they may give rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley a crack at the starting job. If they do, it may be better to have a newcomer backing him up than a recently demoted Andy Dalton.
Cleveland Browns
- Acquire a left tackle
- Examine the market for young receivers
- Evaluate Kareem Hunt
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns are searching for offensive tackle help. They've looked into acquiring Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins and may be looking into New York Giants tackle Nate Solder, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.
Meanwhile, Cleveland could be gauging the trade value of young wide receivers Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins. There doesn't appear to be room for both in the offense, and Higgins hasn't gotten onto the field since Week 1.
Cleveland should also be seriously evaluating running back Kareem Hunt. He'll be eligible to return from suspension after two more games, but running back isn't an area of need. Nick Chubb is having a tremendous season and isn't likely to give up much playing time.
If the Browns don't believe Hunt will significantly upgrade the offense, they may be willing to deal him to someone else.
Dallas Cowboys
- Look for defensive line depth
- Gauge the market for Joe Looney
- Examine offensive tackle depth
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a ton of holes, but some areas of the roster could use upgrading.
The defensive line, for example, could use an influx of depth in order to help bolster the run defense. Dallas ranks a respectable 15th in run defense (96.9 yards per game allowed), but it ranks eighth in pass defense (228.0). Adding to the defensive line rotation could help it shut down opposing ball-carriers late in games.
Dallas is likely considering offensive tackle options, as well. Though La'el Collins and Tyron Smith both returned in Week 7, the Cowboys have gone 0-2 during games in which either tackle was out. Adding an insurance policy would be smart.
They may also be looking to deal backup center Joe Looney. While depth at the position is valuable, Looney might bring a swing tackle or valuable defender back in a trade. He started all 16 games in place of Travis Frederick last season. He's also in the final year of his contract, which means the Cowboys may lose him in the offseason anyway.
Denver Broncos
- Trade Chris Harris Jr.
- Gauge the market for Von Miller
- Examine the quarterback market
Not long after general manager John Elway insisted no one was on the trading block, the Broncos dealt wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. While that doesn't necessarily mean the trade floodgates have opened, the Broncos may also be considering other swaps.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is an obvious trade candidate, given the cornerback market. He's playing on a one-year deal and may be gone in the offseason anyway, so Denver could try to ship him off before the deadline.
The Broncos may also be kicking the tires on a Von Miller trade. While they may not be in a rush to move him, it's worth knowing what his trade value is ahead of the deadline. Miller is a seven-time Pro Bowler and could bring quite a bit back in the right situation.
Miller is the face of the franchise, but he's also 30 years old and may not fit into a long-term rebuild.
It wouldn't come as a shock to see the Broncos examine quarterback options, either. Joe Flacco hasn't been the stabilizing presence they wanted, and Elway doesn't believe rookie Drew Lock is ready to play, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.
Detroit Lions
- Add secondary depth
- Explore the running back market
- Gauge the market for Jesse James
The Detroit Lions aren't out of the playoff mix yet, but they're now looking like long shots to win the NFC North. At 2-3-1, it will be hard to ride to the top of the division.
Improving the depth in the secondary would be a good first step toward getting there, though. Detroit has allowed 289.7 passing yards per game this season, third-most in the NFL. The trade of safety Quandre Diggs further weakened an already questionable unit.
The Lions should also be interested in adding a running back to partner with Ty Johnson. As a team, Detroit has averaged just 103.2 yards per game on the ground, and starter Kerryon Johnson was recently placed on injured reserve following knee surgery.
Meanwhile, Detroit could be interested in getting out from under the contract of tight end Jesse James. The Lions inked him to a four-year, $22.6 million deal in free agency, but that was before using a first-round pick on T.J. Hockenson.
James has a mere seven catches for 61 yards in 2019.
Green Bay Packers
- Gauge the market for Josh Jackson
- Explore the receiver market
- Trade Jimmy Graham
The Green Bay Packers are poised to control the NFC North and possibly make a run at a first-round bye. There is room for improvement on the roster, however, particularly at wide receiver.
Green Bay could use a reliable third option to partner with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. According to KOA's Benjamin Allbright, it called about wideout Emmanuel Sanders before he was dealt to the 49ers.
Contacting former director of football operations John Dorsey, who's now the Cleveland Browns general manager, and trying to pry away a young receiver would make a lot of sense.
Meanwhile, Green Bay could be looking to move on from 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson. He has gone from being a rookie starter to a defensive afterthought.
Trying to trade tight end Jimmy Graham could be another option. Graham hasn't lived up to his three-year, $30 million deal, but tight end-needy teams like the Browns and New England Patriots could be interested.
Houston Texans
- Add more offensive line depth
- Add a pass-rusher
- Gauge the market for Darren Fells
Houston's Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a sobering reminder that the Texans have a long way to go before being an elite AFC team. They can be a playoff contender, though, so they should be a buyer at the deadline.
The Texans have invested heavily in their offensive line this season, and there's no reason for the trend to end. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked another three times against Indianapolis and has now been taken down 21 times on the season.
Houston should also be in the market for a pass-rusher. While the Texans have produced a respectable 17 sacks this season, their defensive front isn't as feared as it was when Jadeveon Clowney was on the roster.
While the Texans are looking for pieces in the trenches, they should see if they can package tight end Darren Fells as part of a deal. Jordan Akins, who has 213 yards and two touchdowns, has been a more explosive option at the position, and there is a market for tight ends.
Indiananapolis Colts
- Add a wide receiver
- Gauge the market for Eric Ebron
- Acquire secondary depth
Jacoby Brissett is playing like a true starting quarterback, and the Indianapolis Colts are playing like the best team in the AFC South. They can be better, though, and adding a wide receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton would help.
If the Colts could add another deep-ball option—perhaps Antonio Callaway from the Cleveland Browns—it would help Brissett improve on his meager 6.7 yards-per-attempt average. It would also help open up room for the running game.
Indianapolis could use more depth in the secondary, as well. The pass defense is surrendering an average of 250.2 yards per game.
The Colts could consider moving tight end Eric Ebron, who hasn't been the same game-changing pass-catcher with Brissett under center that he was with Andrew Luck. Ebron had 750 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, but he has just 206 yards and three scores in 2019. He is also scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Add defensive line depth
- Examine interior offensive line options
- Evaluate the tight end market
The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely looking at options to replace defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. Now that he's set to miss up to six weeks following core muscle surgery, they will need a replacement for at least the immediate future. If they're looking to save a little money, they may be examining long-term options, as well.
Dareus has a $22.5 million club option for 2020.
Jacksonville may also be interested in strengthening the interior of the offensive line, where guard Andrew Norwell hasn't been playing up to his five-year, $66.5 million deal.
"When you have a player taking up that much of the cap, he has to play better than just winning football. Norwell isn't delivering that on a weekly basis," Cole Pepper of News 4 Jacksonville wrote. "He cost the Jaguars seven points when he was pushed back into [Gardner] Minshew, causing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Panthers' Brian Burns."
Depending on what Jacksonville plans to do at quarterback later in the season, tight end could also be a trade target. Nick Foles has a history of thriving with a premier tight end in the lineup (i.e. Zach Ertz in Philadelphia), and the Jaguars may want to provide him with one if they give him an opportunity to reclaim the starting job from Gardner Minshew II when healthy.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Examine running back options
- Address the run defense
- Evaluate offensive line options
Cornerback might seem to be the biggest need for the Kansas City Chiefs, given their reported interest in Ramsey. As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote, "I'm told that Kansas City was very interested in Ramsey, but the Jaguars had no desire to send him there."
However, the Chiefs have been getting gashed more regularly by the running game than by the pass. They rank 29th and ninth in run and pass defense, respectively. Whether by strengthening the defensive interior or adding a pursuit linebacker, they need to make a move to shore up that weakness.
The Chiefs could also use added depth along the offensive line. With both Jake Fisher and Andrew Wylie dealing with injuries, Kansas City should be examining its options. The last thing the team should want is Patrick Mahomes returning from his dislocated kneecap only to face immense pressure.
Kansas City may also be weighing its options at running back. LeSean McCoy has been good in spurts, but the rest of the Chiefs backfield has underwhelmed. It's only averaging 82.3 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry as a team.
Free-agent options like Jay Ajayi may be enticing, but don't be shocked if the Chiefs place a few phone calls for a running back before the deadline.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Trade Melvin Gordon III
- Examine the tackle market
- Look for run support
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't trade running back Melvin Gordon III during his contract holdout, but they may be considering the move now. His return to the playing field did nothing to improve Los Angeles' struggling running game.
Gordon is averaging just 2.3 yards per carry, fewer than Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.
Perhaps Gordon could be used to pick up an offensive tackle. Left tackle Russell Okung is set to return, but right tackle Sam Tevi remains a liability. According to Pro Football Focus, Tevi has been responsible for four sacks and three penalties this season.
Los Angeles is probably also looking at its options for improving the run defense, which has allowed an average of 117.1 rushing yards per game. Signing defensive tackle Sylvester Williams is a nice start, but this is a serious problem area for the Chargers.
Los Angeles Rams
- Add secondary depth
- Trade Josh Reynolds
- Gauge the market for Tyler Higbee
Yes, the Los Angeles Rams already traded for Jalen Ramsey. This shouldn't preclude them from seeking additional depth in the secondary, either through trade or the free-agent market. Defense has been an issue for Los Angeles—it is allowing 23.4 points per game—and cornerback Aqib Talib was recently placed on injured reserve.
With the Rams' next two first-round picks going to Jacksonville, Los Angeles could be looking to leverage players to improve areas of need. Seldom-used wide receiver Josh Reynolds—he has just two catches for 34 yards in seven games—could be enticing to receiver-needy teams.
Reynolds caught 29 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Los Angeles could also be gauging the trade market for tight end Tyler Higbee. Gerald Everett has been the more productive tight end, but Higbee could still be attractive to teams thin at the position. He's caught 17 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in six games.
Miami Dolphins
- Trade Kenyan Drake
- Trade DeVante Parker
- Explore the market for Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins have not been shy about trading players for future draft assets this season. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick have all been dealt. Running back Kenyan Drake could be the next player Miami tries to move.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have fielded several calls about Drake already this season.
Miami may be trying to move wide receiver DeVante Parker as well. He's been one of the few productive members of the Dolphins offense—he has 284 yards and three touchdowns in six games—so he could have substantial trade value.
Though the Dolphins probably aren't actively shopping star cornerback Xavien Howard, they could be looking into his trade value. If Miami can get anything close to what the Jaguars got for Jalen Ramsey, it could be inclined to let Howard go.
Minnesota Vikings
- Explore the receiver market
- Trade a cornerback
- Gauge the market for Kyle Rudolph
The Minnesota Vikings seem to have a fairly complete team, but they do lack a reliable third receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Minnesota trades for a receiver before the deadline. Thielen missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury, and he and Diggs were the only wideouts with more than 134 receiving yards coming into the week.
As for assets the Vikings may be trying to move, a cornerback seems the most probable. Minnesota is deep at the position and could likely get a substantial haul for either Xavier Rhodes or Trae Waynes in a trade. If one of the two were dealt, Minnesota would still have 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes, as well as Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in February the Vikings were shopping Waynes ahead of the draft. Minnesota might be willing to revisit the idea.
Minnesota could also be looking at the trade value of tight end Kyle Rudolph. It used a second-round pick on rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr., and Smith has been the more explosive (12.8 yards per catch versus 9.3). Given the market for tight ends, Rudolph could be a valuable trade commodity.
New England Patriots
- Explore the tight end market
- Explore the receiver market
- Gauge the market for Rex Burkhead
The New England Patriots traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean they're done chasing pass-catchers. As the team still lacks a dynamic tight end and wideout Josh Gordon on injured reserve with a knee injury, it would make sense for New England to target both positions.
Tight end, in particular, appears to be a position of need. Benjamin Watson is a nice player, but he isn't the sort of player New England has become accustomed to at that spot.
The Patriots may consider shopping one of their many running backs, too—most likely Rex Burkhead. Doing so would help open the door for rookie Damien Harris, who has just four carries on the season. With Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden also on the roster, parting with Burkhead wouldn't leave a significant void.
New Orleans Saints
- Add a wide receiver
- Gauge the market for Nick Easton
- Add secondary depth
The New Orleans Saints have gone on a five-game winning streak while Drew Brees has been sidelined with a thumb injury, but that doesn't mean they have a flawless roster. The Saints still lack a high-end No. 2 receiver opposite Michael Thomas, and that is likely the team's top priority ahead of the deadline.
The Saints may also want to add secondary depth. New Orleans has been good against the pass but not dominant—it's allowed an average of 237.3 passing yards per game. Even if the Saints are happy with their starters, a team can never have too many good defensive backs.
The Saints could also be scoping out the market for backup center Nick Easton. It doesn't hurt to have reliable line depth, but they may want to get rid of his four-year, $22.5 million deal while rookie Erik McCoy starts at center.
New York Giants
- Gauge the market for Janoris Jenkins
- Examine the wide receiver market
- Gauge the market for Nate Solder
The 2-5 New York Giants aren't completely out of the NFC East race, but the development of quarterback Daniel Jones should be a bigger priority than a potential playoff push. Getting Jones another receiver to go with Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard would go a long way toward achieving that.
While dealing left tackle Nate Solder would go against the goal of protecting Jones, the Giants could at least see what the 31-year-old might bring via trade. The interest is Solder there—as noted by La Canfora—and Solder hasn't quite lived up to his four-year, $62 million contract.
If the Giants want to unload contracts, they may also want to get out from under the five-year, $62.5 million deal Janoris Jenkins signed in 2016. He's been serviceable as a starting corner, but New York should get more than serviceable play for that sort of money.
New York Jets
- Trade Robby Anderson
- Examine offensive line options
- Trade Leonard Williams
The New York Jets are most likely looking at a lost season, and they should be considered trade-deadline sellers. One of the biggest assets they have is deep-threat receiver Robby Anderson.
According to Bleacher Report's Connor Rodgers, there is interest in Anderson "around the NFL," and the Jets should capitalize on that interest while preparing for next season.
They could also consider moving defensive end Leonard Williams. The 2015 first-round pick hasn't developed into a consistent difference-maker and is in the final year of his rookie contract.
There is one area where New York should be a buyer, however: the offensive line. The remainder of 2019 will likely be all about developing second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. If Darnold is going to grow, though, he needs better protection.
Darnold has been sacked seven times in three games, and pressure has often led him into poor throws—along with six turnovers.
Oakland Raiders
- Add a wide receiver
- Trade Arden Key
- Add a pass-rusher
At 3-3, the Oakland Raiders remain very much in playoff contention. To make the jump from potential contender to AFC West challenger, they need to address a couple of key positions.
The first is wide receiver, where there is little reliable depth behind Tyrell Williams. If the Raiders hope to match points with teams such as Kansas City, they need more passing-game weapons.
Oakland also needs to strengthen a defense that has allowed an average of 27.5 points per game, fourth-most in the NFL. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Raiders are looking specifically at pass-rushers and linebackers ahead of the deadline.
While it might seem counterintuitive given the team's desire for pass-rush help, Oakland could consider trading 2018 third-round pick Arden Key. He has rarely been a defensive factor this season and has just one tackle in five appearances.
Another team, however, may be willing to gamble on Key's potential.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Add a cornerback
- Add a wide receiver
- Gauge the market for Halapoulivaati Vaitai
The Philadelphia Eagles failed to land Jalen Ramsey, so they're still likely in the market for cornerback help. This is the biggest weakness on a defense that has allowed an average of 270.6 passing yards per game. Players such as Patrick Peterson and Josh Jackson should be atop Philadelphia's wish list.
The team could also be in the market for a wide receiver, as injuries and inconsistency have hampered the passing attack.
To get a corner or a receiver, Philadelphia could consider moving offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The 26-year-old started in place of injured left tackle Jason Peters for the last half of the 2017 regular season and the entire Super Bowl run.
Given his starting experience, Vaitai has value and could net a quality corner or pass-catcher from a tackle-needy team such as Cleveland.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Cleveland has reached out to the Eagles about acquiring a lineman, specifically Vaitai.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Acquire defensive talent
- Explore the running back market
- Trade Artie Burns
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make a playoff push this season, it will come via their defense. The unit has played a big role in each of the team's two wins, but it has also shown weaknesses at times.
Despite the acquisition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh's secondary has been inconsistent. So has the defensive front against the run. Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 244.2 passing yards and 110.2 rushing yards per game.
Adding defensive pieces could be a priority.
The Steelers may be interested in strengthening their offensive backfield too. James Conner has often been ineffective as a runner, and while Benny Snell Jr. thrived in the running role in Week 6, it couldn't hurt to add a powerful between-the-tackles option.
Meanwhile, the Steelers may be interested in moving on from cornerback Artie Burns. The 2016 first-round pick started all 16 games in his second season but has made just seven starts since.
San Francisco 49ers
- Trade Solomon Thomas
- Examine fullback options
- Add a wide receiver
There's a good chance that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in dealing 2017 first-round pick Solomon Thomas. He has talent, but he's often the odd man out of a defensive end rotation that features Dee Ford and Nick Bosa.
Dealing Thomas could help the 49ers land a wide receiver, which has been a priority. The 49ers traded for former Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders on Tuesday, but they may still be interested in adding to the position.
At some point, San Francisco will get involved in a shootout, and more weapons could be needed. The 49ers are not likely in the market for a top-tier pass-catcher, but a complementary piece such as Antonio Callaway or Josh Reynolds could be beneficial.
San Francisco may also be interested in finding a fill-in at fullback. Kyle Juszczyk was a big piece of the running game, but he has been out since Week 5 with a sprained MCL.
Seattle Seahawks
- Examine wide receiver options
- Add a tight end
- Gauge the value of Rashaad Penny
If the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks are going to overtake the 6-0 49ers in the NFC West, they need to continue building their roster. Priority No. 1 should be finding a replacement for tight end Will Dissly, who was placed on injured reserve in mid-October with a torn Achilles.
The Seahawks could have Ed Dickson back soon after August knee surgery, but adding a pass-catching tight end such as Tyler Kroft or O.J. Howard would go a long way toward balancing the offense.
Seattle may be in the market for a wide receiver too. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are an above-average receiving duo, but adding another deep threat such as A.J. Green (even though he's been dealing with an ankle injury) would help Russell Wilson stretch the field.
The Seahawks may also be interested in seeing if they can get anything for 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny. The former San Diego State running back has struggled to even see the field this season, and it may be time for the Seahawks to cut their losses.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Trade a tight end
- Gauge the market for Mike Evans
- Examine pass-defense options
If the 2-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to get back into playoff contention, they need to improve their pass defense. They have just 13 sacks on the season and are allowing an NFL-worst 304.5 yards per game through the air.
The impending return of Jason Pierre-Paul (neck) should help.
"He had contact last week with pads on. ... He's a little rusty, but it was good," head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.
Still, it would behoove the Buccaneers to add another edge-rusher or a high-end cornerback before the deadline.
To help acquire these pieces, Tampa could work to trade one of its tight ends—O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate. Both have the potential to be No. 1 tight ends and should be valuable on the open market.
With Chris Godwin's emergence as the top receiver in Tampa, the Buccaneers could gauge interest in Mike Evans. If the season continues to go south, the Bucs could be in the market for a new quarterback soon, and Evans would bring a lot of draft capital in a deal.
Tennessee Titans
- Add offensive line depth
- Gauge the market for Tajae Sharpe
- Gauge the market for Dion Lewis
At 3-4, the Tennessee Titans remain in the AFC South race. The switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback may be the spark they need to make a playoff push. For that to happen, though, the Titans need to shore up their offensive line to protect Tannehill.
Titans quarterbacks have already been sacked 31 times this season.
While Tennessee looks for pass-blockers, it may also examine what it could get for running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. The former hasn't been much of a factor in the running or passing game—he has just 31 touches this season after 200-plus the previous two years—while the latter has all but disappeared.
Sharpe has a mere seven receptions in 2019.
Washington Redskins
- Trade Trent Williams
- Explore the wide receiver market
- Gauge the market for Josh Norman
The Washington Redskins might have the NFL's biggest trade commodity in holdout offensive tackle Trent Williams. However, the team refuses to deal him. The Browns, for example, have repeatedly tried to pry him away from Washington only to be rebuked every time, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
This could all be a ploy to get maximum value just before Tuesday's deadline, however.
Dealing cornerback Josh Norman could also be an option, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who reported the 31-year-old's "name has been floated out there." While the Redskins shouldn't be in a hurry to deal their top pass-defender, they should see what sort of trade value he has in case a suitor wants to bowl them over.
Though Norman wouldn't pull in the same haul, those two first-rounders the Jaguars got for Jalen Ramsey likely got Washington's attention.
The Redskins may also be interested in seeing what kind of receiving talent is available. At some point, the keys will go to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Supporting him should be a priority.