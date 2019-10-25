Imagining Every NFL Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard

0 of 32

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is now just days away. After 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams will not be able to finalize trades until the start of the new league year in the spring.

While navigating the trade market is a bigger priority for some teams, every organization should have a plan in place for deadline weekend. We don't know exactly what the goals are for every franchise, but we can certainly guess.

And that's precisely what we're going to do here. We'll examine potential priorities—both specific and general—for each NFL outfit ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

So, what might the whiteboard look like in each front office right now?