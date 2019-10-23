Saints' Drew Brees Says the 'Plan' Is to Return from Thumb Injury vs. Cardinals

David Banks/Getty Images

Five weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, Drew Brees could return to the New Orleans Saints for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Brees said Wednesday "the plan" is for him to start in Week 8.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters during his media session that he might wait until Sunday before making a final decision between Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.

Brees was injured in the first quarter of New Orleans' 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit Aaron Donald's helmet after throwing a pass. He had surgery on Sept. 18, but the team declined to give a timetable for his return.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the expectation was Brees would miss six weeks. On Oct. 5, the 12-time Pro Bowler posted a video of himself throwing a football on Instagram.

The Saints haven't skipped a beat with Bridgewater starting at quarterback. They have won five straight games and lead the NFC South with a 6-1 record. He's completing 67.7 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

If the Saints decide to stick with Bridgewater against the Cardinals, they have a bye next week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10, giving Brees further time to prepare for his return.

Prior to his injury, Brees was completing 72.9 percent of his attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions.