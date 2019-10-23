Eric Reid Talks 49ers' Treatment of Colin Kaepernick, Gripes with Organization

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid prepares to play in the Bay Area for the first time since his time as a San Francisco 49er came to end following the 2017 season, he hasn't forgotten about what happened during his five-year run with the organization.

"Bitter? I wouldn't call it bitter," Reid told reporters on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. "I just don't forget."

Taken 18th overall in the 2013 NFL draft, Reid spent the first five years of his career in San Francisco. He quickly established himself as one of the best safeties in the league, earning a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2013.

His time with the franchise came to an end under no shortage of controversy.

Reid was the first NFL player to join former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his protest against racial injustice and police violence by taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016. Kaepernick—who opted out of his contract rather than waiting to be released—was not brought back in 2017, and Reid's time with the team would come to an end one year later.

Both Reid and Kaepernick filed collusion grievances against the NFL after going unsigned for lengthy periods following their protests; Kaepernick remains a free agent having not played since leaving the 49ers. Their cases were settled in February under undisclosed terms.

"Definitely the way Colin was treated. Definitely the way I feel like I was treated there," Reid said when asked whether his time with the team is impacting his feelings about the game, per ESPN's David Newton. "The way they run the organization. Ask anybody who has been there and they'll tell you the same."

Also of note, the Niners converted Reid into a hybrid safety-linebacker position as he neared the end of his rookie deal. That situation as a whole is still fresh in his mind and Reid said he "disagreed" with the team's position on the change:

Reid remained unsigned in 2018 until late September, when Carolina inked him to a one-year deal. He re-signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $22 million deal in February.

Reid has 37 tackles, four pass breakups and one sack in six games this season.