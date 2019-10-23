Bill Self Says He's More Motivated This Season After Kansas' NCAA Investigation

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The specter of NCAA discipline is doing little to dampen Bill Self's enthusiasm ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Kansas head coach said he's instead using the situation as a catalyst to spur himself and his players on to the new year.

"Certainly, I haven't liked it," Self said, per ESPN's Myron Medcalf and Paula Lavigne. "But it's also, in a strange way, motivating me, probably, in a way that maybe I have never been, to combat this by taking care of our business on the basketball court, working with our players in a way that maybe exceeds any way I've ever done it."

Yahoo Sports reported in September the NCAA had sent a notice of allegations to Kansas.

The Jayhawks are facing a lack of institutional control charge and three Level I violations, which are the NCAA's most significant designation. Self is facing a head coach responsibility charge as well.

The Associated Press' Dave Skretta noted the NCAA will hold a formal hearing, at which point Kansas can present its case against the allegations. A final decision may come "within several months" of that hearing, though Kansas could appeal the ruling and drag the process on further.

The Jayhawks finished 26-10 in 2018-19 and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. They head into this year ranked third in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Kansas lost Dedric Lawson and Lagerald Vick, its top two leading scorers, but gets Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson back. Self also added 4-star small forwards Jalen Wilson and Tristan Enaruna, with 4-star point guard Dajuan Harris redshirting this season.

The NCAA investigation will cast a shadow over Kansas' season, and outcome could carry significant consequences for Self. However, it wouldn't appear the situation will alter his preparation or mindset as he looks to guide the program back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.