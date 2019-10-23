NFL Week 8 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The NFL regular season may be only 16 games long for each team, but that doesn't mean they can't put slow starts behind them and turn their year around.

For example, the Minnesota Vikings were 2-2 entering Week 5, with both of their losses coming against NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago. However, the last three weeks have put the Vikings back on the right track, as they've earned consecutive victories over the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Now, Minnesota has a good opportunity to continue that momentum when it hosts the Washington Redskins on Thursday night in the first game of Week 8.

Before the Vikings and Redskins kick off another week of NFL action, here's a look at the full slate for Week 8, along with odds, predictions and a few prop bets to consider.

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Washington at Minnesota (-16); Over/Under 42.5 points

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1.5); O/U 43.5

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-4); O/U 40.5

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-6.5); O/U 49.5

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5); O/U 45.5

Seattle at Atlanta (no line)

Denver at Indianapolis (-6); O/U 44

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-13.5); O/U 48

Arizona at New Orleans (-10); O/U 48

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-5.5); O/U 41.5

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5); O/U 41

Cleveland at New England (-12.5); O/U 46.5

Oakland at Houston (-6.5); O/U 51

Green Bay (-4.5) at Kansas City; O/U 48

Miami at Pittsburgh (-14.5); O/U 43

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets to Consider

Kirk Cousins stays hot with another big game

Cousins has been rolling in recent weeks, and there's little doubt that that will continue against his former team Thursday. A fourth-round pick by the Redskins in 2012, he's poised to have a big game against some of his former teammates, as he's passed for 10 touchdowns and one interception over the past three weeks and gone over 300 passing yards in each of them.

Washington (1-6) is struggling in all facets, and its secondary won't be able to stop both top Minnesota receivers Adam Thielen, who might not be able to play due to a hamstring injury, and Stefon Diggs. On Oddschecker, there is a bet for Cousins passing for more than 247.5 yards, so bettors should jump on that before Thursday's kickoff.

Patriots add another defensive touchdown

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Could this be one of the Patriots' best defenses in franchise history? It's certainly shaping up to be one of their better teams, as they've started 7-0 for the third time in franchise history.

New England's defense has led the way, as it's allowed only 48 points in seven games, which include a pair of shutout victories over the Dolphins and Jets. And while the Pats' schedule hasn't been too difficult so far, that doesn't change this week.

The Browns are 2-4 and have not met the expectations that many had for them this season after they added several big pieces during the offseason. Part of their struggles can be attributed to second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in six games.

The Patriots have notched five defensive touchdowns through seven games, and they're in good position to add another Sunday. So, consider betting on New England to make a big play on defense and again get in the end zone that way, which is a bet available on Oddschecker.

Rams blow out another struggling opponent

John Amis/Associated Press

After losing three straight games to fall to 3-3, the Rams needed a win last week. And that's what they got, as they notched a 37-10 victory over the Falcons, who fell to 1-6.

Now, Los Angeles has a great chance to build some momentum, especially because it's hosting 0-7 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Rams are looking to win back-to-back games entering their bye week, and their offense will allow them to do just that.

Oddschecker has available bets for how many touchdowns Los Angeles will score against Cincinnati, and it's likely safe to bet on the Rams getting into the end zone at least twice, but it'll likely be more than that. It gets riskier with a higher number, but it's not unreasonable to think Los Angeles scores three or four touchdowns against the team with the most losses in the NFL this season.