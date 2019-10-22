Emmanuel Sanders' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Trade to 49ers

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

A trade to the San Francisco 49ers has made Emmanuel Sanders an exciting fantasy option for the rest of the season.

The veteran receiver was dealt to San Francisco Tuesday in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders was 2-5 with the Denver Broncos but now joins a squad that is 6-0 and a legitimate contender in the NFC.

While this will certainly help his mood, it also represents a major boost to his fantasy stock.

San Francisco already had a quality offense led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, ranking seventh in yards and 11th in points per game. However, the squad was missing a No. 1 receiver with none of the younger players able to separate themselves from the pack.

After tight end George Kittle, no one on the team has more than 200 receiving yards this season. Only two receivers have more than 10 catches this year, but even that's unimpressive with Deebo Samuel leading the way with 15.

Sanders already has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 despite sharing targets with Courtland Sutton and playing in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. If Joe Flacco has been able to find him, Jimmy Garoppolo should do it as well.

The 32-year-old wideout has proved to be past his Achilles injury from last year and is once again the type of threat who reached 1,000 receiving yards in three straight years from 2014-16. He has that type of upside once again, making him a reliable WR2 once he gets comfortable with his new offense.

Sanders is currently owned in 79 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues but that number should be 100. If he's on another roster, this would be a great time to trade for him before the other owner realizes what they have.

It'd be smart to keep him on your bench in Week 8 until you see his role, but the receiver has tons of upside going forward in 2019.

