Report: Cardinals Eye Jay Ajayi, Spencer Ware with David Johnson Injured

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 21, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Jay Ajayi of the Eagles walks around the pitch with crutches after an injury during the NFL International Series match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are looking outside of the building for support in the backfield as starting running back David Johnson deals with a persistent ankle injury. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Cardinals will host free-agent running backs Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware for workouts Tuesday.

Ajayi and Ware each last appeared in an NFL game during the 2018 season. 

                                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

