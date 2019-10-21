Report: Cardinals Eye Jay Ajayi, Spencer Ware with David Johnson Injured

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are looking outside of the building for support in the backfield as starting running back David Johnson deals with a persistent ankle injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Cardinals will host free-agent running backs Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware for workouts Tuesday.

Ajayi and Ware each last appeared in an NFL game during the 2018 season.

