Kareem Hunt Rejoins Browns, Can Practice and Is Eligible for Week 10 Return

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that running back Kareem Hunt has been cleared by the NFL to rejoin the team.

While Hunt returned to practice with the Browns, he is not permitted to return to game action until Week 10 as a part of his eight-game suspension.

Hunt was suspended by the league for a violation of the personal conduct policy after he was seen on security footage at a Cleveland hotel pushing and kicking a woman. He was promptly cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after the footage was made public in Nov. 2018 and put on the Commissioner Exempt List.

The Browns signed Hunt in February, and the NFL announced his eight-game suspension in March. During his suspension, Hunt was also recovering from sports hernia surgery, which he underwent in the preseason.

On the field, the 24-year-old has been highly productive, rushing for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns in 27 games across two seasons. He added 79 receptions for 833 yards and another 10 scores, making him one of the league's most productive running backs.

There will be some question as to how much playing time he'll actually receive in Cleveland, however, given the stellar play of second-year back Nick Chubb, who has been one of the team's lone bright spots this season. The 23-year-old has rushed for 607 yards and six touchdowns, adding 20 receptions for 128 yards.

His rushing yards put him at fourth in the NFL, while his rushing scores are tied for fifth.

It will be fascinating to see how the Browns handle the workload between the two players come Week 10 given that both are talented enough to serve as the feature back. Hunt will surely play some role, but just how significant remains to be seen.