Jalen Ramsey Talks 'OK' Rams Debut; Sean McVay Calls CB 'Big Boost' After Win

The Los Angeles Rams are undefeated with Jalen Ramsey in the secondary, and head coach Sean McVay was nothing but complimentary of the new cornerback Sunday.

"To be able to come in on such short notice, with such short practice time and to be able to play the way that he did, it was a big boost to our team for sure," McVay said following a 37-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

Los Angeles acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a fourth-round pick in 2021. He wasted little time making an impact, chasing around one of the best receivers in the league in Julio Jones in his first career game in the NFC.

Thiry noted Ramsey didn't start but came in on the third play and finished with a forced fumble and four tackles.

While Jones tallied six catches for 93 yards, Ramsey wasn't on the field for two of those receptions.

"I feel like I played OK," Ramsey said while also expressing his appreciation for the defense keeping the game plan relatively simple for him given a lack of practice time. "I got to get in my groove a little bit more, it's just maybe one, maybe two plays that I wanted to have back or play a little bit different, but I thought it was good."

Ramsey's presence is one reason the Rams snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 in the process. They are still chasing the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks and 6-0 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West but are better equipped to do so with one of the NFL's elite defensive playmakers at corner.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro selection who figures to shadow the opposition's best receiver on a weekly basis as the Rams look to return to the Super Bowl in the NFC.