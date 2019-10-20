Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Eagles' Offer to Jaguars Prior to Rams Deal Revealed

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Opposing wide receivers have been torching the Philadelphia Eagles secondary all season, and the team almost addressed the cornerback position in a major way, entering the bidding for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philly offered "first- and second-round picks for Ramsey ... and for a period of time thought they had a chance to land him."

But the Los Angeles Rams outbid them, giving up two-first rounds picks (2020, 2021) and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Per Schefter: "The Eagles simply were unwilling to give up more than a first- and second-round pick, according to sources. Jacksonville even gave Philadelphia a chance to match the Rams' offer, and the Eagles declined."

Schefter also reported that Jags owner Shad Khan didn't want to trade Ramsey despite his standoff with the team.

The "final straw" came when Ramsey didn't play Oct. 13 against the New Orleans Saints even after "three doctors cleared Ramsey to return from his back injury and after a meeting last week with Ramsey that left the Jaguars owner under the impression that his star cornerback would play."

So Ramsey was shipped to Los Angeles, where he'll make his debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

As for the Eagles, some help should be coming for their beleaguered secondary, with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills both returning from injury for Sunday night's crucial NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Fellow corners Avonte Maddox and Cre'Von LeBlanc could also return as soon as next week, per Schefter.

None offer the impact of Ramsey, obviously, who is one of the league's best cornerbacks. But Darby and Mills have had some success as the starting pair in the past for Philly.

It's hard to imagine them being worse than what the Eagles have offered thus far. The Birds are giving up 280.2 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL), have sacrificed 202.3 yards to opposing wide receivers per week (30th) and 1.8 touchdowns per game to the position (32nd), according to Yahoo Sports.

Philadelphia's woes in the secondary were on full display in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Stefon Diggs torched them for seven receptions, 167 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs has scored just one touchdown in Minnesota's first five games.

Despite Darby and Mills returning to action, it's likely most Eagles fans would still like to see the team address the position ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.