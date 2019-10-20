Patrick Mahomes Rumors: Latest on Return from Injury; Surgery Wasn't Discussed

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes reportedly won't need surgery to address his dislocated kneecap and is facing three to five weeks on the sidelines, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, later reported that "Mahomes now could return to the Chiefs in less than three weeks."

Mahomes, 24, was injured in the first quarter of the team's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

