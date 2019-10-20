Jose Altuve Wins ALCS MVP After Walk-off HR Sends Astros to World Series

Eric Gay/Associated Press

To no one's surprise, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was named the American League Championship Series MVP on Saturday:

Altuve ended the ALCS with a game-winning two-run homer to cap the Astros' 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Houston won the best-of-seven series in six games and clinched the AL pennant at home.

The second baseman hit .348 for the series with two home runs and three RBI. His solo home run in Game 3 of the ALCS gave the Astros a 1-0 first-inning lead en route to a 4-1 victory.

This is Altuve's first individual postseason award but not his first MVP. The six-time All-Star was named the American League's most valuable player in 2017, when he led all of MLB with a .346 batting average and the AL with 204 hits. The Astros won the World Series that season.

Now the Astros' focus turns to this year's Fall Classic, where the Washington Nationals await. Game 1 will be on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET in Houston. Fox will broadcast the entire championship round.