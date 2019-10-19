Skylar Diggins-Smith Says She Played Entire 2018 WNBA Season While Pregnant

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Dallas Wings star Skylar Diggins-Smith revealed she played the entire 2018 WNBA season while pregnant.

The four-time All-Star said on Twitter she didn't tell anyone about her pregnancy and expressed frustration with how she was treated for taking time away from everything because of postpartum depression:

Diggins-Smith revealed on Instagram in October 2018 that she and her husband, Daniel Smith, were expecting their first child.

After giving birth to a son in April, Diggins-Smith told reporters it wasn't certain she would return to games during the 2019 season.

Wings general manager Greg Bibb spoke about the status of his star point guard in August with Selby Lopez of the Dallas Morning News:



"In terms of Skylar, that situation remains the same. It's 100% up to Skylar. We're going to support her and her timeline and when she says she's ready to go, we're going to welcome her back. Until she's ready to go, she needs to focus on getting herself healthy and getting her family situated and feeling good about all of that."

Diggins-Smith wound up sitting out the entire 2019 season. The Indiana native can become an unrestricted free agent in January.

In six WNBA seasons, Diggins-Smith has averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists per game. She was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2014 and made the All-WNBA second team in 2018.