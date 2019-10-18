Stephen A.: Nike 'Concerned' About Zion Williamson's Weight After Knee Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson walks upcourt during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

Stephen A. Smith said Friday on ESPN's First Take that Nike is concerned about New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson's weight after he recently suffered a knee injury.

Smith also reported that Williamson is dealing with a strained meniscus: "I got a tip from somebody: strained meniscus. Somebody told me that what they're not telling us is that he's got a strained meniscus, and Nike is concerned about his weight. And they want him to use this opportunity to get some weight off him so he doesn't put as much strain on that knee."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that while Williamson's injury is not considered severe, he is expected to miss a "period of weeks" to start the regular season due to an "abundance of caution" from the Pels.

   

